Forget Slaw – Add This Tangy Topping To Fish Sandwiches For An Instant Flavor Upgrade
Nothin' wrong with a fried fish sandwich. Foodies have been hosting Fish Fry Fridays since the 1860s, and this culinary classic stands the test of time for a reason. But, if your old reliable fried fish sando is feeling more tired than tried-and-true, we have a quick upgrade to usher your sandwich to modern new heights, and it doesn't require any extra steps: Swap the coleslaw topping for kimchi. (Forget the tartar sauce and malt vinegar, too.)
Many say that no fried-fish sammy is complete without a topping of mayo-slathered coleslaw, adding moisture, brightness on the palate, and a compelling textural element. But by trading the mild coleslaw for kimchi, the result is an acidic, tangy kick that upgrades the flavor profile of the entire fish sandwich.
Traditional Korean kimchi is all about complex flavor. The pickled and fermented vegetables (namely napa cabbage) customarily feature some combination of garlic, ginger, chili peppers, soy sauce, salt, and fish sauce — encompassing a wide gamut of sour, spicy, acidic, umami, and sweet flavors (can coleslaw do that? We didn't think so...). In Korean culinary style, kimchi is customarily enjoyed as a side dish or as a topping for other dishes like fried rice, noodles, and stir-fry. Here at Tasting Table, we're even adding kimchi to our grilled cheese sandwiches. This fried fish sammy upgrade can be a great opportunity to showcase homemade kimchi. Or, to expedite the prep work, Chi Kitchen is our favorite store-bought kimchi brand.
Kimchi fried fish sandwiches are dimensional and unexpected
Beyond the textural component, fried fish sandwiches also undoubtedly benefit from coleslaw's wetness. To emulate the moisture component for this kimchi upgrade, stir the kimchi with a generous squeeze of Kewpie mayo. This can be done in a small bowl using a rubber spatula. Unlike regular mayonnaise, Japanese Kewpie mayo only uses egg yolks (no egg whites) for a richer flavor and texture, plus a signature golden yellow hue. Kewpie also swaps the distilled vinegar for rice vinegar (subtle sweetness) and adds MSG for umami-bomb power. Pro tip: The American version of Kewpie mayo doesn't contain any MSG. For a taste of the real deal, head to your local pan-Asian supermarket. Or, whip up our copycat Kewpie mayo recipe (and don't forget the pinch of MSG).
All kimchi is intense yet dimensional. But, store-bought kimchi offerings also come in varying levels of spiciness to suit your taste preference. Just keep in mind that stirring the kimchi with creamy Kewpie mayo will somewhat quell any existing spiciness in the fermented cabbage. To amp up the spiciness factor, if desired, pair your fried fish sandwich with a side of spicy Korean cucumber salad, which will also deliver a refreshing balance beside the crispy fried fish. Serve your sammy between two slices of Japanese Hokkaido milk bread for a plush, tender mouthfeel. The pillowy bread would especially allow the crunch of the kimchi to shine. Or, for a sturdier sando, opt for a brioche bun.