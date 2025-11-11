Forget Slaw – Add This Tangy Topping To Fish Sandwiches For An Instant Flavor Upgrade

Nothin' wrong with a fried fish sandwich. Foodies have been hosting Fish Fry Fridays since the 1860s, and this culinary classic stands the test of time for a reason. But, if your old reliable fried fish sando is feeling more tired than tried-and-true, we have a quick upgrade to usher your sandwich to modern new heights, and it doesn't require any extra steps: Swap the coleslaw topping for kimchi. (Forget the tartar sauce and malt vinegar, too.)

Many say that no fried-fish sammy is complete without a topping of mayo-slathered coleslaw, adding moisture, brightness on the palate, and a compelling textural element. But by trading the mild coleslaw for kimchi, the result is an acidic, tangy kick that upgrades the flavor profile of the entire fish sandwich.

Traditional Korean kimchi is all about complex flavor. The pickled and fermented vegetables (namely napa cabbage) customarily feature some combination of garlic, ginger, chili peppers, soy sauce, salt, and fish sauce — encompassing a wide gamut of sour, spicy, acidic, umami, and sweet flavors (can coleslaw do that? We didn't think so...). In Korean culinary style, kimchi is customarily enjoyed as a side dish or as a topping for other dishes like fried rice, noodles, and stir-fry. Here at Tasting Table, we're even adding kimchi to our grilled cheese sandwiches. This fried fish sammy upgrade can be a great opportunity to showcase homemade kimchi. Or, to expedite the prep work, Chi Kitchen is our favorite store-bought kimchi brand.