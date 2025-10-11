Forget About Tartar Sauce On Fish Sandwiches – Use This Condiment Instead

Sometimes the classics need a little shake-up. Sure, tartar sauce has held the fish sandwich throne for ages. But what if the secret to a next-level bite isn't hiding in a pickle jar? There's another creamy condiment that adds depth and sophistication. And at the same time, it allows the delicate flavor of the fish to shine through.

Meet aioli, the ancient sauce that comes alive with just a few kitchen staples. Unlike tartar sauce, which leans briny and chunky with pickles and capers, aioli is rich and aromatic. It only takes about five minutes to whip up your own homemade aioli. All you need are egg yolks, garlic, lemon juice, a few seasonings, and a mix of grapeseed and olive oil. Blend it all together until thick and creamy, like mayonnaise. Let it rest for an hour before serving to allow the ingredients to mellow and come together. The garlic cuts through the oiliness of fried fish, while the lemon brightens each bite.

Throughout Mediterranean cooking, you'll find different varieties of aioli paired with fish and seafood alike. It's a timeless combo that deserves a spot in your kitchen too. One taste, and you'll understand why this old-world classic should be the new sauce for your next fish sandwich.