Add This Trendy Ingredient To Boxed Cornbread Mix For Maximum Moisture And Protein

Boxed cornbread mix takes the guesswork out of measuring and provides the cornmeal, flour, sugar, and leavening agent that non-bakers might not have in their pantry. It's also begging to be elevated with novel and exciting ingredient mix-ins. And one mix-in that'll serve as both a flavor and texture enhancement for boxed cornbread is cottage cheese.

Once scorned as diet food, cottage cheese has become quite trendy amongst health enthusiasts because it's high in protein and low in fat while still being rich and creamy. In the case of cornbread, cottage cheese's high protein content will make for an especially hearty and filling dish. But its water content is the real boon to cornbread. The coarse and grainy cornmeal and flour blend has a tendency to dry out and crumble. Cottage cheese ensures that cornbread has a moist, tender crumb. Its tangy, creamy, and milky flavor will give the cornbread an underlying richness without upstaging the sweet and savory corn flavor.

If you're worried about the lumpy consistency of cottage cheese, rest assured that the small curds will melt into the batter as it bakes. Any curds that don't melt will provide little pockets of cheesy, creamy goodness to complement the coarse crumb and sweet earthiness of the cornmeal. Simply add a cup of cottage cheese to your favorite boxed cornbread brand, along with wet ingredients like milk and eggs.