The Restaurant Faux Pas That Says More Than You Think

As a former server, I reminisce on my waitressing days with mostly positive emotions; the camaraderie of front-of-house staff is something best experienced firsthand. That said, sometimes when I dine out and see another customer doing something strange, my head spins, as I wonder what (and if) they're actually thinking. Some dining faux pas are like nails on a chalkboard, and one of the worst is bringing your own drinks and condiments to a restaurant. Yes, your server has noticed, and yes, it says more than you think.

Leaving personal goods at home is one of those international dining etiquette rules we should all be following. The biggest issue is damage to profit, particularly when smuggling in drinks. Staying afloat in the hospitality industry is notoriously challenging for businesses; add inflation and tariff anxiety, and profit margins are already squeezed. That fugitive can of Pepsi actually makes a difference, and it can look selfish. Having unregulated goods onsite is also a health code violation. Suppose you're struck with food poisoning, or have an allergic reaction — who's to blame?

A sneaky dash of Cholula is slightly more excusable than a chunky bottle of malbec, though. Perhaps you've nailed homemade mayonnaise and want to enjoy it. In all fairness, there are some condiments you should be making from scratch. However, it's still polite to steer clear. As one Reddit user succinctly puts: "Get it to go and add what you want at home." Save your server the stress as thoughts of potential financial and legal repercussions race through their mind. Besides, many agree agree that it's also tacky.