Before Boxed Mix, This Popular Southern Cake Reigned Supreme

During World War II, American households learned how to bake with rations, finding creative ways to make the best of the limited ingredients they had. They focused on making simple, no-fuss baked goods, many of which were made without sugar, butter, or shortening. One such recipe, developed before boxed cake mixes became a popular household item, remains a popular Southern cake to this day.

The Texas Tornado cake can be made quickly with very few ingredients. Designed to be a one-bowl cake, also called a dump cake, most versions only require the use of all-purpose flour, white or light brown sugar, eggs, baking soda, vanilla extract, and a large can of fruit cocktail. The addition of fruit cocktail elevated the cake from being seen as the sad result of wartime rationing. Instead, it was a delightfully sweet cake with a surprise waiting inside.

Like a Texas-style sheet cake, the Tornado cake is unique in its simplicity. Even novice bakers can make it at home without the use of special tools or skills. However, if you're really short on time or don't trust your baking skills, you can always use canned fruit cocktail and a boxed yellow or white cake mix rather than making the cake from scratch.