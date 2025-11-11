Ways To Deal With Kitchen Soffits, Depending On Your Aesthetic

Sometimes, giving your kitchen a fresher look can be as simple as painting the cabinets or switching out the backsplash materials. However, some changes are too big to DIY — even if your space would thank you. Soffits can be an eyesore in kitchens, but you don't have to remove them to get a better look.

If you have an older home that hasn't undergone renovation, chances are your kitchen has a soffit. The wall piece is installed above the cabinets, jutting outwards. Although they do serve a purpose, they don't always meet one's aesthetic needs. Interior designer Azali Kassum of Azali Kassum Design finds ways to make them blend into every kitchen. "I've approached the kitchen soffit in several ways depending on the aesthetic of the project," she says. "Most often, a soffit is built either to hide ductwork or other electrical wiring, so I lean into this by painting the soffit the same color as the ceiling so that it disappears from you and floats away."

Soffits are often painted the same color as the wall, so matching them with the ceiling provides a more seamless look. However, this technique isn't the best choice for every kitchen. "This works really well when you have tall ceilings and can't take the cabinets to the top," Kassum says. Large, sleek kitchens that still have soffits benefit from the extended ceiling look that comes from painting them for an especially modern effect.