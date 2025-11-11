Ways To Deal With Kitchen Soffits, Depending On Your Aesthetic
Sometimes, giving your kitchen a fresher look can be as simple as painting the cabinets or switching out the backsplash materials. However, some changes are too big to DIY — even if your space would thank you. Soffits can be an eyesore in kitchens, but you don't have to remove them to get a better look.
If you have an older home that hasn't undergone renovation, chances are your kitchen has a soffit. The wall piece is installed above the cabinets, jutting outwards. Although they do serve a purpose, they don't always meet one's aesthetic needs. Interior designer Azali Kassum of Azali Kassum Design finds ways to make them blend into every kitchen. "I've approached the kitchen soffit in several ways depending on the aesthetic of the project," she says. "Most often, a soffit is built either to hide ductwork or other electrical wiring, so I lean into this by painting the soffit the same color as the ceiling so that it disappears from you and floats away."
Soffits are often painted the same color as the wall, so matching them with the ceiling provides a more seamless look. However, this technique isn't the best choice for every kitchen. "This works really well when you have tall ceilings and can't take the cabinets to the top," Kassum says. Large, sleek kitchens that still have soffits benefit from the extended ceiling look that comes from painting them for an especially modern effect.
Do this to soffits in smaller kitchens
For spaces with lower ceilings, Kassum has a tip that will provide an equally flawless result while still giving the kitchen a cozy charm. "In smaller kitchens where a cozier vibe is the end game, I've looked at adding a veneer to the soffit so that it feels integrated with the cabinets, which adds visual height to the millwork design," she explains. Custom woodwork provides kitchens with a unique, rustic look, so why not extend that to the soffits? "Extending" the gorgeous wood cabinets makes kitchens feel even warmer.
As part of their useful nature, vents are typically installed in soffits. Not everyone loves the look, but Kassum says you can work with them to switch up your kitchen's appearance. "Examples of this would be to include a framed pewter or brass mesh panel detail or modern wood grilles that run vertically along the perimeter of the space," she advises.
When renovating kitchens to make big style statements, Kassum encourages making the soffit fit the space by calling attention to other bold details in the room. "Whether you paint a soffit a contrasting color or clad it with a wood beam detail, [it] really comes down to your personal style and how this works with your overall design," she states. "For example, the color could come from tile which complements your range and countertop materials, such as a gorgeous delft tile or zellige for warmth. The options are really limitless."