These 16 Chain Restaurants Are Open On Thanksgiving In 2025

Thanksgiving is usually the ultimate potluck gathering, but not everyone is keen on doing so much work. Maybe your family is full of terrible cooks, or you'd all just like a break from the massive demands of preparing a full-blown feast. But no matter the reason, you have plenty of options for dining out this Thanksgiving holiday all around the United States. Whether you'd prefer a Mexican-inspired twist on the holiday, a large breakfast plate, a juicy steak, or a traditional Thanksgiving meal, you'll be able to find whatever you're seeking this November 27th.

Our roundup includes various price ranges, so you should be able to find the best version of a Thanksgiving meal out within your preferred budget. Be sure to check with your local location before making plans to verify specific opening times, and make reservations well in advance if you're able. Wherever you decide to dine out for your Thanksgiving meal, please make sure to treat the staff with patience and kindness, as they're likely missing out on spending the holiday with their own loved ones, and of course tip as generously as you're able.