These 16 Chain Restaurants Are Open On Thanksgiving In 2025
Thanksgiving is usually the ultimate potluck gathering, but not everyone is keen on doing so much work. Maybe your family is full of terrible cooks, or you'd all just like a break from the massive demands of preparing a full-blown feast. But no matter the reason, you have plenty of options for dining out this Thanksgiving holiday all around the United States. Whether you'd prefer a Mexican-inspired twist on the holiday, a large breakfast plate, a juicy steak, or a traditional Thanksgiving meal, you'll be able to find whatever you're seeking this November 27th.
Our roundup includes various price ranges, so you should be able to find the best version of a Thanksgiving meal out within your preferred budget. Be sure to check with your local location before making plans to verify specific opening times, and make reservations well in advance if you're able. Wherever you decide to dine out for your Thanksgiving meal, please make sure to treat the staff with patience and kindness, as they're likely missing out on spending the holiday with their own loved ones, and of course tip as generously as you're able.
Chevy's Fresh Mex
This November, Chevy's Fresh Mex is offering a three-course Thanksgiving meal, priced at $35 for adults and just $12 for children. The courses include a salad, turkey with mole sauce, and sides of potatoes, green bean casserole, a small sweet corn tamalito, and cranberry sauce. The whole thing is finished off with pumpkin pie. Additionally, adults can opt to add a margarita, beer, or unlimited champagne for only $6.
Cracker Barrel
For some down-home country cooking on Thanksgiving, head to Cracker Barrel, which is open during its regular hours on Thanksgiving Day. The restaurant is also offering a "Heat & Serve Feast" in a variety of size options, which can be picked up ahead of time and simply heated at home. The selection offers classics like turkey, dressing, gravy, and vegetable sides.
Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse
For an upscale Thanksgiving dinner, Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse is also open on the 27th. In addition to its regular menu, the restaurant is offering holiday dishes like sweet potato casserole with marshmallow and a pumpkin spice and bourbon butter cake, served with pecan and praline ice cream. These Thanksgiving classics can be enjoyed alongside the restaurant's 38-ounce bone-in New York cut.
Eddie V's
Eddie V's is open on Thanksgiving Day this year from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., serving a traditional holiday dinner alongside the chain's full menu. Along with turkey and French green beans, the menu also features a brioche sage stuffing and a cranberry chutney, along with a pan gravy with mirepoix brunoise to pour all over mashed potatoes. And let's not forget about the bread basket.
El Torito
This year, El Torito's is open between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. with a Thanksgiving spread featuring an all-you-can-eat buffet and food stations, so it might feel a bit more like dining at home and being able to go get seconds (or thirds, we won't judge). Alongside carving stations with turkey and ham, diners will find unlimited champagne and mimosas, as well as apple-jalapeño stuffing, tortilla soup, chipotle-honey sweet potatoes, and a dessert bar. The Thanksgiving special is priced at $43.99 for adults and $14.99 for children.
Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
Alongside its normal full dinner menu, Fleming's is offering a two-course Thanksgiving menu starting at 11 a.m. that begins at $59 per person. The restaurant will also offer a three-course prix fixe menu for children that ranges from $22 to $34, depending on the entrée. Starter options include a salad or lobster bisque, and entrée choices are turkey breast, filet mignon, or a bone-in ribeye, which include sides to share for the table.
Fogo de Chão
You should know that Brazilian steakhouse chain Fogo de Chão is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. this Thanksgiving Day, where customers will see dinner pricing throughout the entire day. Last year's Thanksgiving menu included turkey, pão de queijo, asparagus, sweet potato casserole, cranberry relish, and Brazilian dressing. Guests can likely expect a similar menu this year, alongside the classic churrasco experience that the restaurant is known for.
Hard Rock Cafe
Also available for catering, Hard Rock's limited-time Thanksgiving menu includes a traditional roasted turkey breast and gravy, mashed sweet potatoes, stuffing, vegetables, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie. The rock 'n' roll-inspired restaurant is open starting at 11 a.m. in most locations, so you can enjoy that slow-roasted turkey breast as early as you'd like.
IHOP
The International House of Pancakes, aka IHOP, is operating during its regular hours on Thanksgiving from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. They'll be serving their classic menu, so IHOP is an ideal choice for anyone looking to eschew a traditional turkey and gravy-laden plate and opt for breakfast for dinner instead. Depending on the location, the restaurant may offer seasonal options as well, but we know you're there for the pancakes and waffles instead.
Maggiano's Little Italy
Maggiano's Little Italy is offering a family-style three-course menu for Thanksgiving. Starting with a salad, the second course has the option of roasted turkey with stuffing, smoked ham with sweet potatoes, or grilled salmon with spinach, in addition to selecting two pastas and two vegetable sides. The third course offers a choice between pumpkin praline cheesecake, apple crostada, or a chocolate layer cake.
Ruth's Chris Steak House
Ruth's Chris Steak House is opening early at 11 a.m. to provide a Thanksgiving feast where guests can select a soup or salad to start, followed by a traditional plate of turkey and fixings, as well as the selection of one side. And that's not including the pumpkin cheesecake. The holiday menu, starting at $48 for adults and $40 for children, is only available at participating locations, so make sure to check with your local Ruth's Chris before making plans.
Seasons 52
Seasons 52 is open for Thanksgiving dinner from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. this year with a full menu featuring everything you'd expect, including a roasted turkey and pan gravy, brioche stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans, sweet potatoes, and cranberry relish. The menu is also available to go if you'd prefer to reheat at home, and it's finished off with mini pumpkin pies.
STK Steakhouse
The vibe-driven STK Steakhouse is offering both dine-in and takeout Thanksgiving menus alongside its regular menu, touting a full turkey dinner at $64, which includes all the sides you'd expect. Pumpkin pie and signature butters are available for additional costs. STK is also offering a "retail recovery" happy hour on Black Friday with extended hours from opening to 6:30 p.m. for those wanting to decompress after hectic shopping.
The Capital Grille
For $55 for adults and $20 for children, The Capital Grille's Thanksgiving menu features turkey and gravy, brioche stuffing, mashed potatoes, and cranberry-pear chutney. Pecan-crusted hot honey sweet potatoes and pumpkin cheesecake are both available at an additional cost. The restaurant will also have their full dinner menu available on Thanksgiving Day for those looking to tuck into a great steak instead of turkey and is offering a pre-order dinner for $135.
Waffle House
Breakfast and late-night icon Waffle House is open every day of the year — and that includes Thanksgiving. While the chain doesn't appear to be offering a Thanksgiving-specific menu, a pecan waffle might hit the spot, along with ham and hash browns or biscuits. Round out your breakfast-for-dinner meal with a Southern pecan or triple chocolate pie.
Yard House
This Thanksgiving, Yard House is offering both classic sliced turkey with gravy and fried Nashville hot turkey if you're feeling spicy. Either turkey plate comes with sausage stuffing, Parmesan mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, mac and cheese, and cranberry sauce. Adults finish with a pumpkin praline cheesecake, and kids can enjoy an Oreo sundae. Yard House's holiday menu is priced at $29.99 for adults and just $13.99 for children.