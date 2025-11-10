One Of The Best Cornbread Mixes You Can Buy Comes From A Brand You Probably Know For Yeast

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Cornbread mix is a pantry staple that's there for you when the craving strikes — especially when a comforting homestyle meal is involved. While boxed cornbread sometimes tastes even better than the best homemade cornbread recipes, some store-bought brands really stand out. To help you stock up on the quality stuff, Tasting Table recently taste-tested and ranked 10 boxed cornbreads from worst to best. And perhaps surprisingly, the cornbread mix that came in second is from a brand you probably know for yeast: Fleischmann's.

If your mind just jumped to those little yellow and red packets of active dry yeast, yep, that's the one. Fleischmann's, known, trusted, and self-proclaimed as "the brand bakers trust," has been around since the late 1800s. When it comes to its more recent "Simply Homemade" line, the longstanding brand delivers a quality boxed cornbread — one that even received the 2015 ChefsBest Best Taste Award.

In our review of popular store-bought cornbread mixes, Tasting Table writer Sara Klimek agreed that Fleischmann's Cornbread Baking Mix was noteworthy, writing, "I would gladly eat one of these for a not-too-sweet breakfast or as a companion to a big bowl of Texas red chili." However, in the end, she ranked the yeast brand's muffins second to Bob's Red Mill Golden Cornbread Mix. While Fleischmann's cornbread muffins had a nice "subtle, soft buttermilk flavor" and were easy to make and remove from the pan, they didn't rise quite as well as those from the Bob's Red Mill brand.