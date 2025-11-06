This 47-Year-Old Restaurant Chain Is Changing Its Iconic Deep-Dish Pizza For The First Time

For pizza lovers who simply can't decide between having a hearty hunk of Chicago deep-dish, a crisp slice of hand-tossed New York style, or a thick and crunchy corner from a Detroit-style, you're in luck: BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse, a restaurant chain known for affordable family-style meals and a memorable happy hour menu, has given its iconic deep-dish pizza a fresh facelift, offering a pizza that combines all three styles into one. The enhanced deep-dish pizza will be available at all BJ's locations nationwide, with plenty of exciting and notable changes for lovers of the already award-winning (deep) dish.

According to a press release, the new deep-dish pizza will feature a hand-pressed, double-proofed dough, whole milk mozzarella, fresh-pack tomato sauce, sausage roasted in-house, and cup and char pepperoni. The dough will be made with New York water and proofed for 12 hours, then pan-pressed by hand to achieve the caramelized, crunchy edge of a Detroit-style pizza while still staying true to the Chicago deep-dish style.

"We're giving guests a pizza experience that's authentically BJ's — bold, unforgettable, and uniquely our own," said Lyle Tick, Chief Executive Officer and President of BJ's Restaurants, Inc. "California has always been about blending influences and remixing traditions into something bold and new, and BJ's pizza is no different. We've taken the best from New York's water, Chicago's deep dish, and Detroit's signature crunch, and remixed them into a California original. BJ's doesn't play favorites — we celebrate all the great pizza traditions in one legendary creation."