The French Sauce Made With Pantry Staples That Instantly Upgrades Any Meat

Anyone experienced in cooking French food can tell you that it's not as expensive and difficult as it is made out to be. While some French recipes can be time-consuming, many only require common pantry staples and a few simple steps to create something utterly delicious. Take sauce Robert, a delectable accompaniment to meat dishes that is flavored with ingredients you likely already have.

This rich condiment is a mustardy variation on sauce espagnole, one of French cuisine's five mother sauces. Sauce espagnole combines a rich beef stock with tomato puree, mirepoix (the aromatic base of carrots, celery, and onions), and brown roux (a cooked mixture of butter and flour used to thicken the sauce). Sauce Robert kicks up the flavor a notch by cooking the espagnole with more beef stock, which turns it into a rich reduction called demi glace. This demi glace is then combined with dijon mustard, extra sauteed onions, and white wine. The result is an unctuous, savory, tangy sauce that brightens fatty meats while also complementing their richness.

Sauce Robert is incredibly versatile, as it suits any meat dish you'd serve with a brown gravy or dab of mustard. Easy pork chops or grilled pork tenderloin are classic partners, but given the beefy base of the sauce, it's also a natural fit for steak, veal, or a slow-roasted prime rib. The dijon-forward flavor is also brilliant on sausages and simply grilled or roasted chicken, and a light drizzle could also suit robust fish like salmon.