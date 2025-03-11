How Beef Stock And Broth Are Made — And When To Use Each

Ever walk down the soup aisle and notice those shelves of beef stock and broth? If you've ever used them both in your own pot of homemade soup or beef stew before, you might've noticed that they seem like they're the same thing — both are rich, deep brown liquids that smell deliciously beefy — but you might be surprised to learn that they're actually very different cooking liquids under the hoods.

The main difference comes down to their base ingredients. While stock is primarily made by simmering beef bones for a couple of hours, broth can be made by either simmering bone-in meat or just sliced chunks of a cheap, tough cut of beef like stewed flank steak. This fundamental difference alone already affects everything from texture to how each performs in recipes ... but wait, there's more! While people often season both beef stock and broth by simmering them alongside aromatics like onions, carrots, and celery, stock typically doesn't get any seasonings other than that. Meanwhile, broth can be salted and herbed for more flavor out of the pot.

To be clear, it's entirely possible to substitute one for the other in a recipe. But as you can see, their differing characters mean you'll likely get very different results if you swap them (and not always for the better). If you want to know how best to use them and when, we need to dive deeper!