How Beef Stock And Broth Are Made — And When To Use Each
Ever walk down the soup aisle and notice those shelves of beef stock and broth? If you've ever used them both in your own pot of homemade soup or beef stew before, you might've noticed that they seem like they're the same thing — both are rich, deep brown liquids that smell deliciously beefy — but you might be surprised to learn that they're actually very different cooking liquids under the hoods.
The main difference comes down to their base ingredients. While stock is primarily made by simmering beef bones for a couple of hours, broth can be made by either simmering bone-in meat or just sliced chunks of a cheap, tough cut of beef like stewed flank steak. This fundamental difference alone already affects everything from texture to how each performs in recipes ... but wait, there's more! While people often season both beef stock and broth by simmering them alongside aromatics like onions, carrots, and celery, stock typically doesn't get any seasonings other than that. Meanwhile, broth can be salted and herbed for more flavor out of the pot.
To be clear, it's entirely possible to substitute one for the other in a recipe. But as you can see, their differing characters mean you'll likely get very different results if you swap them (and not always for the better). If you want to know how best to use them and when, we need to dive deeper!
When and how to use beef stock versus beef broth
When you want to add depth and body to your cooking, beef stock is your best friend. During the long simmering process, bones release a lot of gelatin, which is what gives stock its signature silky texture and super-rich taste. As such, beef stock works wonders in gravies and sauces as a thickener, take the rich au jus that often goes with prime ribs as an example. Chefs also rely on stock to fortify classic dishes like boeuf bourguignon and pot roast. Since it's unseasoned, beef stock allows the chef to have much finer control over the amount of salt in the final dish.
Beef broth, on the other hand, has a milder taste and lacks the rich texture of stock. Nevertheless, it brings a cleaner, more straightforward beef flavor to the table thanks to deriving its flavor mostly from meat rather than bones. When you're making a dish where the beef flavor ought to support other ingredients rather than hog the spotlight, say, in a vegetable beef barley soup, broth is the way to go.
But guess what? These differences extend beyond taste and cooking applications to nutrition as well. Stock typically contains more protein, minerals, and beneficial collagen from the bones. Broth, while less nutrient-dense, contains roughly half the calories of stock, making it an excellent choice for those watching their intake. Weigh the benefits that each one can add to your cooking and your health before choosing!
Beef broth and stock come in different forms
In the soup aisle, you'll likely encounter beef stock and broth in several different forms beyond their typical cartons. Beef consommé, for instance, is clarified beef broth where all of the solids and fats have been strained away, leaving an intensely flavorful liquid behind that's tasty enough to serve on its own. It's perfect for sipping on cold days or when you're feeling under the weather. Despite lacking the fats, consommé can actually work as a great substitute for beef broth (or stock) in a pinch.
Then, there are beef bouillon cubes. For people who don't have a habit of keeping a jar of homemade stock or broth in the fridge, this is likely the form that you keep your choice of stock or broth in. Bouillon cubes are just dehydrated stock or broth that you can reconstitute instantly with a splash of hot water. Since they're shelf-stable, they're excellent pantry staples to keep on hand — you'll never be at risk of finding yourself without a cooking liquid. No matter which form you end up choosing — canned consommé, bouillon, or broth and stock in cartons — read the label carefully and pick the right one for the job. After all, as you can see, the right beef base is how you turn your cooking from great to chef-kiss perfect!