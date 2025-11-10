Tea Leaves Are The Aromatic Spice Your Desserts Have Been Missing

There are six main types of tea with over 3,000 varieties worldwide; some are simple, while others are as full-bodied as fine wines. Tea isn't just for brewing, however, and can be incorporated into desserts, imparting unique flavors that are much more exciting than vanilla extract. Bala Sarda hails from a family of tea retailers and exporters and, in 2015, launched VAHDAM, which soon became globally recognized for its superbly curated and ethically grown Indian teas.

We asked Sarda for his expert advice on how to use tea leaves in baking. "Tea leaves are a unique flavoring agent," he told us, "because they offer complexity and nuance that pure extracts or spices often can't match." Sarda describes tea as a symphony of flavors, citing Earl Grey, matcha, and lapsang souchong as examples of especially aromatic teas. Earl Grey has a hazy origin story, but its bergamot flavor is well-known. Sarda points out that "it also has floral, citrus, and tannic notes" that make it stand out. "Matcha is vegetal, sweet, and slightly bitter," he explains. "Lapsang souchong is smoky, woody, and reminiscent of campfire." Its smoky essence, in fact, works wonders with meat rubs and marinades.

"This complexity," Sarda said, "translates directly into your baked goods, creating a more interesting and depth-filled experience." But not only do tea leaves add tremendous flavor to desserts, their volatile oils also add delightful aromas, with jasmine and masala chai being especially fragrant. "When baked, these aromas permeate the entire item, making the eating experience as much about the smell as the taste."