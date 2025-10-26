Martha Stewart's Secret To Perfectly Moist Chocolate Cakes

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With scores of cookbooks, magazines, and an active social media presence, domestic goddess and iconic TV personality, Martha Stewart, is teeming with tips for home chefs who want to take their cooking to the next level. Mastering chocolate cake is a great first step for those learning how to craft desserts, and Stewart's website features an easy chocolate cake recipe that makes quick work of the confection. The secret to her perfectly moist cake? Sour cream. Though "sour" seems counterintuitive to a sweet treat, this ingredient provides the right moisture and acidity for a fudgey chocolate cake with a spectacularly soft crumb.

This is one of Stewart's best tips for baking cakes because it's simple and effective. Per the video on her website, you can also try swapping buttermilk or plain yogurt in place of sour cream if you don't have it. The fat and acidic content of either is similar to sour cream and will also promote the same moisture and tender texture.

When combining wet and dry ingredients in your mixing bowl, it's important to alternate between adding flour and sour cream and ending with the flour mixture before proceeding. Much like making a flavorful substitution for the water in a boxed cake mix, adding sour cream or similar ingredients is a must for your scratch-made chocolate cake. The chocolate will mask the tartness of the sour cream while staying moist and delicious.