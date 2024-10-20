Don't Skip This Step When Adding Tea To Your Baked Goods

It's easy breezy to infuse the flavor of any tea into your baked goods. Like that prominent punch of citrus from the bergamot in Earl Grey, it is a fantastic choice for a cake, cookie, muffin, or shortbread. There's an opportunity for a visual aspect here, too. Take these delicate lemon-glazed Earl Grey cookies from cute to adorable by speckling them with bits of tea that can be seen in the final product. But imparting the right amount of flavor while presenting a visually appealing dessert can be a bit of a balancing act. Spiced tea blends can contain whole pieces of spices like masala chai with its zesty cloves, cinnamon sticks, and star anise (and a whole lot more). The goal is to get the tea and spices down to the right size for the aesthetic while releasing and combining all the yumminess for the taste.

Tea and spices release their flavors when they are steeped in liquid or infused with fat. This is how tea works. The soluble compounds (that include flavor) have to be extracted through heat and a liquid. That's why adding dry tea leaves directly to a dough won't impart as much flavor. It has to be coaxed through chemistry. The first step is to grind your dry tea leaves and spices together. This process gently releases their natural oils to maximize flavor. And the best way to do that is with a simple tool every home cook needs in their kitchen.