Apple Pie Vs. Pumpkin Pie: Which Thanksgiving Staple Freezes Better?
As Thanksgiving approaches, you may be wondering if you can make and store homemade pies ahead of time to defrost them on the big day. Any type of homemade pie can be frozen; however, you may have varying degrees of success when it comes to defrosting it. When comparing two of the most popular types of Thanksgiving pies — apple and pumpkin — to see which freezes better, there are a lot of factors at play.
Whether the pie is raw or baked, what type of container it's stored in, and how long it's frozen will all play a role in how it tastes once defrosted. A homemade American apple pie that has already been baked typically freezes better than a pre-made pumpkin pie. This is because pumpkin pie filling retains a lot of water when frozen. When you thaw the pie, it might be waterlogged and tasteless. The ingredients may also start to separate, leaving you with a soggy, mushy pie that no one wants to eat.
On the other hand, a baked apple pie can usually hold up well in the freezer, particularly if it is frozen only hours after baking. This gives the pie time to cool and allows the filling to solidify and gel together. Baked apple pies can be frozen for three months. For the best results when defrosting, remove it from the freezer at least one day before you want to serve it and let it thaw in the fridge for 24 hours. After that, place the pie on the countertop and bring it to room temperature before you cut it.
Tips for success when freezing apple or pumpkin pies
It's worth noting that freezing pies after cooking may make the crust crumbly and soft when defrosted. The only real way to combat this would be to use a flash-freezing method, which most people can't do in their own homes. The longer a baked pie crust is in the freezer, the less likely it is to retain its texture after defrosting. If you only plan on freezing your pie for a few weeks, the crust might remain intact. Any longer, though, and it could start breaking apart as it defrosts. Additionally, you can assemble the raw ingredients of your pies in aluminum pie plates and store them in freezer bags for months before baking them from frozen, or thaw them in the fridge overnight and then bake.
However, for the best success in freezing pies ahead of your Thanksgiving feast, you should freeze the homemade pie crust and filling separately. Defrost each the day before, then assemble and bake the pies on the day of your meal. To freeze pie dough, form it into flat discs and wrap it tightly in plastic wrap. Then, simply pop it into the freezer, where it will stay good for about three months. When you're ready to use it, remove it from the freezer and put it in the fridge for 24 hours. To freeze pumpkin or apple pie filling, put the filling in an airtight jar or container. Pumpkin can be frozen for up to five days and apple for up to three months. Before using it, let it thaw in the refrigerator overnight.