The Type Of Pie To Avoid Freezing After Cooking

Is there any better food to unearth in the depths of your freezer than a ready-to-bake pie? Whether you've frozen an all-American apple pie or a refreshing Key lime variation, frozen pies of all kinds have been known to bake well — and you can freeze them before they've been baked or after the fact. All you have to do is pre-heat your oven and pop in a frozen pie, and you'll have a ready-to-go dessert for your next party. However, not all pies work so well once frozen – and you should avoid freezing pies filled with cooked vegetables that change texture once thawed.

In general, you'll want to steer clear of freezing savory pies filled with vegetables whose consistencies don't hold up well in the freezer. Namely, the fillings of some savory pies — such as the mushy potatoes of shepherd's pie and the cooked, softened carrots of chicken pot pie — will change texture after they've been baked, then frozen, then baked again. So much of a pie's enjoyment is in its balance of textures, so you don't want to ruin the combination of a flaky, buttery pie crust and savory, delicious filling by a mere freezer mishap.

However, that's not to say you can't do any legwork and freeze your savory pies in advance. Instead, you'll just want to pay extra careful attention to avoid freezing pies made with vegetables that don't thaw well.

