McDonald's New Payment Policy May Soon Have Customers Paying Extra (If They Use Cash)

Though the U.S. Treasury officially decided to phase out penny coins this past summer, businesses nationwide are still adjusting to the landmark move. In late October, McDonald's joined the list of companies that have changed their payment policies due to penny shortages. The fast food chain will now round order prices to the nearest five cents for customers who pay in cash and do not have exact change.

McDonald's patrons noticed their local stores enacting this change as early as October 25, and the company confirmed its new policy in a statement to ABC News on October 30. The restaurant explained that a lack of pennies will make it difficult for all locations to give change down to the exact cent. "We have a team actively working on long-term solutions to keep things simple and fair for customers," McDonald's stated. "This is an issue affecting all retailers across the country, and we will continue to work with the federal government to obtain guidance on this matter going forward."

On the positive side, McDonald's new way of dealing with change will not affect customers paying with credit or debit cards, and patrons may save a few cents if their order price is rounded down instead of up. The restaurant is also hardly an overpriced fast food chain, and the rounding will only apply to customer change, with base menu prices staying the same. However, the news has still garnered a very mixed reception among fans.