Julia Child Couldn't Get Enough Of This Simple Italian Dish

Julia Child is perhaps the pioneer celebrity chef and cooking show host who inspired home cooks to dabble in the ornate and complex world of French cuisine. According to an article for PBS written by Italian chef Mary Anne Esposito, Child didn't hold Italian cooking in high regard as a culinary art form because, said Esposito, "It had [no] structure, no rules, and no unification," whereas French cuisine is "regimented, organized[,] and had standards." But that didn't stop her from delighting in Italian dishes. In fact, she considered various Italian dishes to be some of her all-time favorite foods.

The simple Italian dish that Child couldn't get enough of was angel hair pasta pomodoro. She would order this dish from her friend and mentee, Steve DiFillippo's restaurant, Davio. Chef DiFillippo wrote a memoir entitled "It's All About the Guest" in which he writes, "[Child] loved our food, especially our angel hair pasta with pomodoro sauce." He then shares his recipe for pomodoro sauce, an utterly simple combination of canned San Marzano tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, stewed to a rich velvety consistency and later embellished with fresh basil, oregano, and a small knob of butter. He tosses freshly cooked angel hair pasta into the sauce with some reserved pasta water to bolster the texture before serving the dish with a generous helping of fresh parmesan. Pomodoro sauce is perfect in its simplicity, and we have three expert tips to ensure the best results every time.