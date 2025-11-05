Häagen-Dazs Dark Chocolate Ice Cream Bars Recalled In 31 States – Here's What You Need To Know

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration has announced an immediate recall of Häagen-Dazs Mini Chocolate Dark Chocolate Ice Cream Bars due to an undeclared wheat allergen. These bars were sold in six-count packages at Kroger and Giant Eagle grocery stores in 31 states. The product should not be consumed and should instead be returned to the store for a full refund.

To find out if you have one of the recalled products, look at the batch code on the back of the box. Packages with batch code LLA519501 and an expiration date of January 31, 2027, are included in the recall. The mini bars were packaged without labels declaring the potential presence of wheat in the ingredients. The company may have used the wrong packaging during production. The recall does not include any mini bars that don't have that batch code, or any other branded products sold at retail locations or Häagen-Dazs stores.

The ice cream is being recalled over a high allergy risk. If you have a wheat allergy or sensitivity and consume this product, you could experience serious health problems. Symptoms may appear shortly after consumption and may include hives or a rash, swelling, mouth or throat irritation, nausea or vomiting, or trouble breathing. Those with severe wheat allergies are at risk of a life-threatening anaphylactic reaction. If you have consumed the product included in this recall and are experiencing symptoms of an allergy, you should call 911.