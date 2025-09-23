This Ice Cream Brand Has Over 200 Stores Across The US, And It's Not Ben & Jerry's
When it comes to the most delicious ice cream brands in the U.S., you might instantly think of Vermont-based Ben & Jerry's, but there's another surprising ice cream brand that has over 200 stores across the country: Häagen-Dazs. Though the highest concentration of actual shops are in Florida, New York, and New Jersey, if you're in the U.S., you can probably find a Häagen-Dazs in a nearby city. In fact, they have a handy store locator to help you. Failing that, you can buy the ice cream in grocery stores, including Walmart, Target, and Lidl.
Contrary to popular belief, Häagen-Dazs isn't actually European – though smart marketing may have you think so. With more than 800 stores internationally, about a quarter of the brand's physical locations — approximately 211 stores — are in the U.S. alone. Now owned by Nestlé, the ice cream shop franchise was founded in New York by Reuben and Rose Mattus in the 1960s. The two Polish immigrants had big dreams to make rich, creamy ice cream with the best ingredients. The amount of nationwide shops, new product lines like bars and cones, and an abundance of the best Häagen-Dazs flavors, from Double Belgian Chocolate Chip to Dulce de Leche, is the successful manifestation of that mission.
How Häagen-Dazs stacks up to other chains
Ice cream preference is extremely personal. Whether you're a fan of Häagen-Dazs, Ben & Jerry's, or the local shop down the street, the brand you support comes down to a mix of flavor, taste, and experience. Competitor U.S. brand, Ben & Jerry's, which first opened in the late 70s, is known for its fair-trade ingredients, bold signature flavors, and values-driven brand identity, which have rendered a lot of brand loyalty, particularly among Americans. However, it's possible that some of the brand's original values may have been watered down according to co-founder Jerry Greenfield, who left the Ben & Jerry's brand in September, 2025. Häagen-Dazs has also emphasized charitable causes and removed GMO ingredients from its products, but has first-and-foremost striven to create quality ice cream — what the brand calls a "passion for perfection." Ben & Jerry's locations feature playful vibes, bright blue and green accents, and dairy farm paintings on the walls. A visit to one of Häagen-Dazs' locations, on the other hand, is a more minimalist experience, with the shops' more grown-up warm color schemes and relative focus on elegance.
But while there is a comparable density of Ben & Jerry's across the country, you're also pretty likely to happen upon a Häagen-Dazs for a sweet frozen treat. In New York alone, there are 34 Häagen-Dazs locations. In Florida, there are a whopping 63 shops scooping up ice cream. For the best packaged ice cream brands and storefront shops, we'll let you decide your favorite.