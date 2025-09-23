This Ice Cream Brand Has Over 200 Stores Across The US, And It's Not Ben & Jerry's

When it comes to the most delicious ice cream brands in the U.S., you might instantly think of Vermont-based Ben & Jerry's, but there's another surprising ice cream brand that has over 200 stores across the country: Häagen-Dazs. Though the highest concentration of actual shops are in Florida, New York, and New Jersey, if you're in the U.S., you can probably find a Häagen-Dazs in a nearby city. In fact, they have a handy store locator to help you. Failing that, you can buy the ice cream in grocery stores, including Walmart, Target, and Lidl.

Contrary to popular belief, Häagen-Dazs isn't actually European – though smart marketing may have you think so. With more than 800 stores internationally, about a quarter of the brand's physical locations — approximately 211 stores — are in the U.S. alone. Now owned by Nestlé, the ice cream shop franchise was founded in New York by Reuben and Rose Mattus in the 1960s. The two Polish immigrants had big dreams to make rich, creamy ice cream with the best ingredients. The amount of nationwide shops, new product lines like bars and cones, and an abundance of the best Häagen-Dazs flavors, from Double Belgian Chocolate Chip to Dulce de Leche, is the successful manifestation of that mission.