Ben & Jerry's Co-Founder Just Quit The Iconic Ice Cream Brand. Here's Why

Jerry is no longer a part of Ben & Jerry's. Jerry Greenfield and Ben Cohen founded their iconic ice cream company in 1978 and together the pair became world famous for their fun, unique flavors, quality products, and also their social conscience. The company has a long history of supporting social and political causes ranging from climate change to racial justice to responsible dairy sourcing. In a September 16, 2025 post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Ben broke the news that Jerry stepped down from the company.

The resignation letter was posted by Ben on his personal account. In it, Jerry made it clear that he still loves the company and the people who work there. His own passion came from being able to use his position to advocate for social justice and values that he and Ben instilled in the company. Jerry further noted that "the independence to pursue our values, which was guaranteed when Unilever bought the company" in 2000 was imperative to the sale — though now says "It's profoundly disappointing to come to the conclusion that that independence ... is gone."

Jerry went on to say that "love, equity, and justice" are the "foundation" of the company — though "Ben and Jerry's has been silenced [and] sidelined for fear of upsetting those in power." He concludes that he feels he cannot carry the company's foundational values forward as part of the organization. For that reason, he has stepped down to pursue them independently.