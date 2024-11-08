Wisconsin Ice Cream Company Recalls 2 Flavors Over High Allergy Risk

It's no secret that universally-dangerous bacteria like E. Coli and salmonella can pose a serious threat to consumers if ingested. But, for foodies predisposed to adverse immune system reactions, unknowingly ingesting undeclared allergens can be just as dangerous. According to FARE (Food Allergy Research and Education), an estimated 33 million people in the U.S. have "at least one food allergy" in 2024.

Now, two flavors from a Wisconsin-based ice cream brand are being pulled from shelves for a packaging problem — which is no small matter. As reported by an official voluntary recall notice from the FDA on Thursday, November 7, it's a mislabelling issue. The Orange Custard Chocolate Chip ice cream flavor by Babcock Dairy may have been incorrectly labeled as the Chocolate Peanut Butter ice cream flavor. To make sure consumers are safe from the "potential or undeclared egg allergen," both flavors are being recalled. "People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs or yellow #5 run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products," explains the FDA in the recall statement.

The affected batch includes the half-gallon size products of the two flavors, labeled with the production date September 17. Consumers who have purchased the product can return it to its place of purchase for a refund. The issue was brought to officials' attention when a customer reported the mislabelling on November 4. No illness caused by ingesting the ice cream have been reported thus far.