Think Twice Before Ordering This Soup At Firehouse Subs

During the cooler months, fast food fans may find themselves wanting a nice, hot cup of soup over a side of french fries or onion rings. Panera or Potbelly may be go-to choices, but Firehouse Subs also has two different soups on its menu: loaded potato and chicken and dumpling. Unfortunately, in our ranking of fast food soups, we put the chain's loaded potato soup in second-to-last place.

This Firehouse Subs soup contains plenty of perfectly-cooked potatoes, but the base isn't creamy enough and the flavor is unbalanced and off-putting. Our taste tester noticed an overuse of spices, which completely concealed the other ingredients such as bacon, onions, chives, and cheese. The flavors you want in a loaded baked potato soup are totally missing due to this pitfall, making it wholly unsatisfying.

Firehouse Subs' loaded potato soup did beat out a similar item from Culver's, but that's basically all it has going for it. We also tried the Irish potato soup from Jason's Deli, which was much tastier. But if you don't have a Jason's near you, you're better off visiting chain restaurants with the absolute best loaded baked potatoes to get your fix of creamy, cheesy, bacon-topped spuds. Going by negative comments online, we think other Firehouse Subs customers would agree.