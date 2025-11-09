The Unexpected Root Vegetable That Belongs In Your Next Pot Roast
Pot roast is the perfect dish to make during the winter. Not only is it a hot comfort food, but making it also gives you a chance to use up a variety of veggies before they go bad. One unexpected vegetable that you should be cooking with pot roast is rutabaga.
Rutabaga is a root vegetable that is similar to a turnip, but it has a sweeter flavor. It's fiber-rich and also high in vitamin C. While rutabagas can be mashed, they can also be roasted or used in soups and stews since the vegetable retains its texture even after long cooking times. This means rutabaga won't turn mushy or unpleasant when cooked (correctly) in a Crock Pot or Dutch oven along with other root vegetables in your pot roast.
Like potatoes, rutabagas also absorb the flavors in the broth you use to make your roast. The vegetable can either be used as a substitute for potatoes or in addition to them to make the meal even more filling and nutritious. Additionally, rutabagas also add a sweet, earthy flavor that can add depth and even balance the rich, fatty flavor of the beef.
Tips for adding rutabaga into your favorite pot roast recipe
If you want to add rutabaga to your pot roast, you can follow the same instructions the recipe recommends for the addition of potatoes. However, keep in mind that rutabaga takes 10 to 15 minutes longer to cook than potatoes. If you want a softer veggie, include it with the other ingredients when you put your roast on to cook. To avoid an overly mushy veggie, cut the rutabaga into 1-inch chunks — anything smaller and it may soften too much as it cooks.
Alternatively, a great tip for making delicious pot roast in your slow cooker is to incorporate your vegetables towards the end of the cooking time. They will still absorb the flavors from your broth, while retaining their texture. If you prefer rutabagas to be firmer to balance out the tenderness of the roast beef, add them to the slow cooker an hour before its total cooking time elapses.
Additionally, while you should be seasoning your roast before searing it, you should also season your veggies before adding them into the pot with broth. After chopping up rutabagas, carrots, onions, and other vegetables, put them in a bowl or plastic bag and toss them in olive oil and salt and pepper. Then let them sit in the fridge until it's time to add them to the pot.