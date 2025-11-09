The Unexpected Root Vegetable That Belongs In Your Next Pot Roast

Pot roast is the perfect dish to make during the winter. Not only is it a hot comfort food, but making it also gives you a chance to use up a variety of veggies before they go bad. One unexpected vegetable that you should be cooking with pot roast is rutabaga.

Rutabaga is a root vegetable that is similar to a turnip, but it has a sweeter flavor. It's fiber-rich and also high in vitamin C. While rutabagas can be mashed, they can also be roasted or used in soups and stews since the vegetable retains its texture even after long cooking times. This means rutabaga won't turn mushy or unpleasant when cooked (correctly) in a Crock Pot or Dutch oven along with other root vegetables in your pot roast.

Like potatoes, rutabagas also absorb the flavors in the broth you use to make your roast. The vegetable can either be used as a substitute for potatoes or in addition to them to make the meal even more filling and nutritious. Additionally, rutabagas also add a sweet, earthy flavor that can add depth and even balance the rich, fatty flavor of the beef.