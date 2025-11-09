The Easiest Cinnamon Pull-Apart Bread You'll Ever Make Uses Refrigerated Biscuits
Canned biscuits are the answer to a quick and effortless side dish for your next breakfast or dinner, but they have the potential to be so much more. Of the countless ways you can use canned biscuits, pull-apart bread is one of the simplest and most creative transformations. You can take pull-apart bread in a savory direction with the help of garlic and herb butter and parmesan cheese, but cinnamon pull-apart bread is the easiest sweet treat recipe you'll ever make.
Canned biscuits are a form of pull-apart dough in and of themselves as they come pre-cut and stuck together. For cinnamon pull-apart bread, you don't even need to alter their form. Instead, simply pull the round discs apart into separate pieces, and then pull those separate pieces into two equal halves. Once you've separated all the dough discs, dip each one into a bowl of melted butter followed by a dredging of cinnamon sugar to coat each side. Lay each buttered and sugared disc into an oiled and parchment paper-lined loaf pan, arranging them horizontally as if you were putting them back inside the biscuit can. Top the loaf with more cinnamon sugar before sliding it into a 350 degree Fahrenheit oven to bake for 30 to 35 minutes. The cinnamon sugar coating will remain beautifully textured, contrasting the flakey, soft and fluffy interior of the buttered biscuit crumb.
Variations for cinnamon pull-apart bread
Cinnamon pull-apart bread is the fast and easy way to a crowd-pleasing dessert. And it's delicious as is, but you can always make upgrades to bring it to even more delicious heights. Since you have a half hour to spare while the bread bakes, use the time to make a tasty and simple glaze of powdered sugar, milk, and vanilla extract. If you want to bring the cinnamon pull-apart bread into cinnamon roll territory, smother the loaf in a thick cream cheese frosting. Speaking of cinnamon rolls, you can also draw inspiration from the numerous unexpected cinnamon roll filling variations to take cinnamon pull-apart bread in different flavorful directions. Make a fall-themed pull-apart bread by swapping the just-cinnamon in the sugar mixture for pumpkin spice seasoning, which is cinnamon and then some. Or perhaps leave the sugar and cinnamon out altogether, opting instead for a cookie crumble dredging; you could use crushed Oreo cookies, making a vanilla glaze out of their stuffing.
Of course, you can always transform canned biscuit dough into other delectable desserts. For example, we made a similar iteration of cinnamon pull-apart bread by instead forming the dough into small balls before rolling them in butter and cinnamon sugar to create a more bite-sized snack dessert based on canned biscuits. Another idea is to cut the separated dough discs in half, spreading them into miniature muffin tins for the easiest miniature pie crusts, which you could then fill with spoonfuls of cinnamony pumpkin pie filling.