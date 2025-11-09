The Easiest Cinnamon Pull-Apart Bread You'll Ever Make Uses Refrigerated Biscuits

Canned biscuits are the answer to a quick and effortless side dish for your next breakfast or dinner, but they have the potential to be so much more. Of the countless ways you can use canned biscuits, pull-apart bread is one of the simplest and most creative transformations. You can take pull-apart bread in a savory direction with the help of garlic and herb butter and parmesan cheese, but cinnamon pull-apart bread is the easiest sweet treat recipe you'll ever make.

Canned biscuits are a form of pull-apart dough in and of themselves as they come pre-cut and stuck together. For cinnamon pull-apart bread, you don't even need to alter their form. Instead, simply pull the round discs apart into separate pieces, and then pull those separate pieces into two equal halves. Once you've separated all the dough discs, dip each one into a bowl of melted butter followed by a dredging of cinnamon sugar to coat each side. Lay each buttered and sugared disc into an oiled and parchment paper-lined loaf pan, arranging them horizontally as if you were putting them back inside the biscuit can. Top the loaf with more cinnamon sugar before sliding it into a 350 degree Fahrenheit oven to bake for 30 to 35 minutes. The cinnamon sugar coating will remain beautifully textured, contrasting the flakey, soft and fluffy interior of the buttered biscuit crumb.