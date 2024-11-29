The Canned Biscuit Hack You Need For The Easiest Bite-Size Pies

There are many ways to use those canned biscuits that many of us grew up eating. Of course, nothing beats homemade fluffy biscuits, but the canned variety is a rather easy ingredient to transform into an array of other unconventional dishes, like bite-size pies. In fact, using the can that might already be in the back of your fridge will make pulling off bite-size pies much easier so that you have time to work on the filling, be it savory or sweet.

Making dough from scratch can be a finicky process and requires a lot of time. There's always store-bought pie crust, but it takes more work to cut it into small pieces for mini-pies compared to using perforated biscuits. There's no reason to worry about the texture, because any canned biscuit will offer a similar consistency to pie crusts. And if you don't already have a can in the fridge, here's our ranking of store-bought canned biscuits.

All you have to do is separate each biscuit like you normally would, then cut them into halves or quarters depending on if you want to use a mini- or regular-sized muffin pan. Flatten each biscuit piece into a disk, spray the inside of each pan with cooking spray, then carefully line the pan with the cut and flattened biscuit dough. The oven temperature and cooking time may vary by recipe, but around 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 to 20 minutes is a good starting point.

