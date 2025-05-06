Make Bite-Size Snacks A Breeze With Canned Biscuits
Biscuits, even the ones straight out of a can, are usually a buttery, flaky, and delicious solution to complete a breakfast or a simple snack. Sometimes, however, you might not want a full biscuit, or you're hosting a brunch or cocktail party, where bite-sized, snackable, and dippable biscuits are an even better option. But fret not, because those store-bought canned biscuits can easily be transformed into biscuit bites for any of those occasions.
No matter what reason you have for needing to turn out a batch of biscuit bites, it won't take much more work than baking them whole. Grab a can of your favorite store-bought biscuit brand, pop it open, then cut the biscuits into four even pieces. To ensure each piece is round, carefully roll them into balls — or keep them triangular to make it easier if the shape doesn't matter to you. You'll probably want to add an array of ingredients to amp up the flavor and texture (which we'll get to soon), but afterwards, you can cook them normally according to the package instructions.
Sweet and savory ways to flavor your batch of biscuit bites
For a sweet take on biscuit bites, either for a brunch party or to serve as dessert, we've got some ideas. These biscuit bites are reminiscent of monkey bread, so toss the pieces in granulated sugar, brown sugar, melted butter, and cinnamon, then bake away. You can also add crushed nuts for crunch or maple syrup for deeper flavor. Or turn the biscuit bites into bite-sized cinnamon rolls with brown sugar, cinnamon, and melted butter then top with a drizzle or icing or serve alongside icing for dipping. For chocolate lovers, pinch the biscuits apart, add a few chocolate chips, close them up, then bake. Top them with more chocolate chips, crushed nuts like pistachios, or icing for serving.
When it comes to savory options, turn the biscuit bites into garlic knots. Simply toss the cut biscuits in melted butter, minced garlic, grated parmesan cheese, and Italian seasoning or dried parsley. Serve them alongside our quick tomato sauce recipe for dunking. Surprisingly, the biscuits can also be turned into pretzel bites for another savory take. All it takes is some water mixed with baking soda, which you will dip each biscuit piece into. Then, sprinkle the dipped biscuit bites with salt, and bake accordingly. Everything bagel seasoning is another effortless way to give a savory spin and crunch to each one. And to use any leftovers, here are more clever ways to use canned biscuits.