Make Bite-Size Snacks A Breeze With Canned Biscuits

Biscuits, even the ones straight out of a can, are usually a buttery, flaky, and delicious solution to complete a breakfast or a simple snack. Sometimes, however, you might not want a full biscuit, or you're hosting a brunch or cocktail party, where bite-sized, snackable, and dippable biscuits are an even better option. But fret not, because those store-bought canned biscuits can easily be transformed into biscuit bites for any of those occasions.

No matter what reason you have for needing to turn out a batch of biscuit bites, it won't take much more work than baking them whole. Grab a can of your favorite store-bought biscuit brand, pop it open, then cut the biscuits into four even pieces. To ensure each piece is round, carefully roll them into balls — or keep them triangular to make it easier if the shape doesn't matter to you. You'll probably want to add an array of ingredients to amp up the flavor and texture (which we'll get to soon), but afterwards, you can cook them normally according to the package instructions.