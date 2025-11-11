What You Never Knew About Costco's Famous Pumpkin Pie Recipe

Is there anything better than pumpkin pie with its buttery crust, creamy filling, warm spices, and celebratory, autumnal spirit? Of course: Pumpkin pie with all of that magic, quickly and conveniently grabbed for a bargain at Costco.

It's no wonder that Costco fans eagerly anticipate each year's return of this fall bakery item. Sales for the chain's pumpkin pie reached 5.3 million in 2015, according to Costco Connection, which is even more impressive when you remember these baked treats are only available from September to December. Sure, Costco has plenty of seasonal fall must-buys, and its year-round baked goods are popular in general, but what is behind the blockbuster success of the pumpkin pie? Costco never changes the recipe.

This is pretty significant when you consider it's not at all uncommon for chains to suddenly flip the script for the recipes of even some of their most iconic menu items. But, thankfully, Costco has realized that a classic, tried-and-true pumpkin pie is what its fans want, and that it already landed on the ideal formula for one when it debuted pumpkin pie in 1987. Based on the ingredients listed on the pie, the bakery uses staples like pumpkin, sugar, water, eggs, enriched flour, and shortening — they use over 1 million cans of pumpkin purée every year for these pies. There are also those traditional pumpkin-pie spices; while Costco remains tight-lipped on their exact combo, it's pretty easy to detect cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg.