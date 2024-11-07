The Best Way To Defrost Pumpkin Pie For Fresh-Made Flavor

No matter the motive, freezing pumpkin pie is a game changer. Although you might be skeptical at first, the reality is that pumpkin pie freezes fantastically thanks to the fat content of its buttery crust and creamy filling, which slows the production of ice crystals and preserves quality. To yield successful results, however, pie can't be thawed in just any manner. To rival the fresh flavors and amazing textures of its just-baked counterparts, correctly defrosting pumpkin pie is essential.

Advertisement

Homemade or store-bought, the rules for thawing pumpkin pie remain the same. All you need to do is pull the sweet treat from the freezer and start by removing any wrapping from the pie. At this point, you'll need to evaluate if the dessert was baked prior to freezing. If it wasn't, then there's no need to defrost the pumpkin pie — simply bake it from frozen. In contrast, fully cooked pies will require careful thawing. For the best results, we recommend transferring pie (whole or slices) into the fridge to defrost. While thawing may take several hours, a slow and steady approach will prevent a wet and weepy outcome.

Once fully defrosted, a chilled slice of pumpkin pie can finally be served. Prefer your dessert on the warmer side? Let the pie rest on the countertop for an hour before enjoying. Otherwise, briefly warm it in the oven to achieve a more custardy center and crisper crust.

Advertisement