This Cheesecake Factory Appetizer's Side Sauce Tastes Better Than The Food Itself
The Cheesecake Factory's expansive menu has inspired countless memes and jokes. While some items are considered must-haves, it's easy to understand why a menu of that size couldn't possibly contain strictly bangers. Some of the chain's options are disappointing, like the Buffalo Blasts, which came in last in our ranking of 18 Cheesecake Factory appetizers.
The Buffalo Blasts appetizer is actually pretty popular among Cheesecake Factory guests, but our reviewer found it lackluster. The chain's menu describes the appetizer as combination of chicken, cheese, and spicy buffalo sauce "all stuffed in a spiced wrapper and fried until crisp." However, our taste tester noted that the exterior breading was too heavy and that it overpowered the meager filling. The appetizer is served with a blue cheese dressing and celery sticks, which our taste tester preferred over the Buffalo Blasts, naming the side sauce the all-star of the dish.
Though the presentation was great, our reviewer ultimately enjoyed other appetizers over this choice. Luckily, with the restaurant's huge menu (and the fact that it is often updated), there are a lot of other options to choose from.
People who don't like the Buffalo Blasts REALLY don't like them
Many people online also think that Buffalo Blasts are one of the dishes you should avoid ordering from The Cheesecake Factory. While the appetizer has its share of fans, those who don't like it are very vocal about their opinions. On a Reddit post titled, "Note to self: Buffalo Blasts not as good as advertised," the poster wrote, "At long last, an opportunity to try the fabled Buffalo Blasts! Readers, they were ... weird. Kind of a damp aggregate of finely shredded boneless buffalo wings. Good flavor, upsetting mouth feel."
On Yelp, one reviewer said of the Blasts, "I got tired of eating it after a couple of pieces." Another reviewer also noted, "The buffalo blasts were oily and salty." On a Facebook post, one customer complained that the Buffalo Blasts "were too breaded."
There are even huge visual differences between pictures of the appetizer that are posted on the restaurant's official Facebook page versus the online menu as well as pictures and videos shared across social media. It could be that your experience with Buffalo Blasts depends on which Cheesecake Factory location you go to as each restaurant may have its own way of preparing the dish. As one Redditor acknowledged, "Some restaurants are skilled in the way of the Buffalo, and some are not. Your Blast radius may vary."