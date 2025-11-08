This Cheesecake Factory Appetizer's Side Sauce Tastes Better Than The Food Itself

The Cheesecake Factory's expansive menu has inspired countless memes and jokes. While some items are considered must-haves, it's easy to understand why a menu of that size couldn't possibly contain strictly bangers. Some of the chain's options are disappointing, like the Buffalo Blasts, which came in last in our ranking of 18 Cheesecake Factory appetizers.

The Buffalo Blasts appetizer is actually pretty popular among Cheesecake Factory guests, but our reviewer found it lackluster. The chain's menu describes the appetizer as combination of chicken, cheese, and spicy buffalo sauce "all stuffed in a spiced wrapper and fried until crisp." However, our taste tester noted that the exterior breading was too heavy and that it overpowered the meager filling. The appetizer is served with a blue cheese dressing and celery sticks, which our taste tester preferred over the Buffalo Blasts, naming the side sauce the all-star of the dish.

Though the presentation was great, our reviewer ultimately enjoyed other appetizers over this choice. Luckily, with the restaurant's huge menu (and the fact that it is often updated), there are a lot of other options to choose from.