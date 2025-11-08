One Brand Of Apples Won't Brown, Thanks To Science

If you open the fridge and see an apple with a brown bruise on the side, do you eat it or throw it out? Some of us will cut off the bruise and eat the rest, but evidence shows that a lot of bruised apples are tossed out. According to the Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations, about 45% of all fruits and vegetables are wasted. That's 3.7 trillion apples. The creators of Arctic apples saw that as a major problem they needed to fix as they attempted to design an apple that wouldn't turn brown, allowing it to stay fresher longer.

The United States Department of Agriculture approved Arctic apples back in 2015. They are genetically modified to stop producing the enzyme polyphenol oxidase, which is what starts the browning process in apples when they are damaged. In simple terms, the gene responsible for that enzyme is dialed down, making the apple unable to produce enough of the enzyme to trigger browning, so its flesh retains color, texture, and taste longer. You can slice one, put it in a bag, and then eat it later as though it were freshly cut.

People have many unfounded fears when it comes to genetically modified foods, but nothing has been added to Arctic apples. There are no genes from other plants or strange proteins; the modification simply suppressed a gene already present in the apple. The result is an aesthetically pleasing fruit with a longer shelf life.