Review: Martha Stewart Just Assembled One Of The Best Crumbl Menus To Date
Move over, box of donuts, because no other sweet treat is going to bring a glimmer to the eye of your favorite office workers faster than a box of Crumbl cookies. What's more, Martha Stewart is directing all her glorious knowledge and ample practice at this week's Crumbl menu to create something that is sure to impress. Having had my fair share of experiences with a box of cookies from Crumbl, I was expecting some hits and some that still needed some development. Still, going into my tasting, I also knew that Stewart has a way of changing the game pretty dramatically, so I wondered how that would impact the flavor and quality of the cookies.
To pick up all seven of Martha Stewart's Crumbl desserts, I paid $32.43 for a box of six desserts and a single on the side to account for the entire collection. Normally, a box of six costs $24.29, but since several of the desserts had an upcharge, that price went up some. If you are a fan of Martha Stewart's work, what I tasted probably won't surprise you, but all the same, let's dig in and see what she can do with a Crumbl menu.
Taste test: Chocolate Tart Cookie
I've found that Crumbl's use of the word "cookie" is a little on the generous side. The line between pie, cake, and cookie often feels a little dicey. The best example of this phenomenon on Martha Stewart's collab menu is in the Chocolate Tart Cookie. Calling this treat a cookie feels a little bit off, since you're definitely going to want to eat it with a fork.
The dessert comes on a cookie crust that encapsulates a chocolate mousse. This mousse brings a level of decadence that comes out clearly in the calorie count, which is the highest of the collab desserts at 870. The cookie also has 52 grams of fat, 94 grams of carbohydrates, and 61 grams of sugar. On top, you get whipped cream and little chocolate curls made from dark chocolate. I found that the chocolate isn't as rich as the brownie and is a little on the mild side, but the texture is what was extra special here. The mousse was more of a pudding consistency that flowed very easily. While the crust was a cookie variety, I found it was nice and soft. Still, you shouldn't expect to eat this one without a load of napkins.
Taste test: Classic Fudge Brownie
When I opened my box of cookies from the Martha Stewart collab, I anticipated elevated classics, and the Classic Fudge Brownie fell right in line, costing 49 cents extra when added to your box of cookies. I found that this dessert had a decadent quality that was the perfect mix of chocolates to taste elevated without becoming too pretentious and bitter. Sometimes, brownies lean one way or the other in the extreme, but there was a nice balance here.
The lovely swirly frosting on top added an extra special look. Though it might look like an odd brownie, the flavor was familiar and should be comfortable to brownie lovers of any persuasion. This dense brownie is also noteworthy in its nutritional content and leads the menu in carbohydrates and sugars with 99 and 80 grams, respectively. It also has 710 calories and 33 grams of fat. The Classic Fudge Brownie is rich and most definitely best enjoyed with an ice-cold glass of milk nearby.
Taste test: Coconut Layer Cake
Since this menu came out right after Halloween week, I expected to see items heavily laden with fall and even winter flavors. However, the full spread was much more of a mix of flavors than I expected. The Coconut Layer Cake, for instance, includes two white cake layers along with vanilla mousse layers and coconut.
Though the coconut layer cake has the highest fat content at 60 grams (but is also tied with the chocolate chip cookies for the lowest carbohydrates at 54 grams), I found it very light and refreshing, like I was sitting poolside enjoying the most perfect of summer days. The coconut was so abundant that I was immediately reminded of umbrella drinks served right in the fruit, with the lingering scent of fabulously rich sunscreen. Though it's a flavor outside of the fall scope, eating this dessert during the Florida fall I'm enjoying oddly works well. While I enjoyed the difference between this and some of the other collab menu items, I can imagine that it may feel a little off-putting where the temperature is getting cold enough for the snow to fly. On the other hand, you're getting all the deliciousness and magic of Martha Stewart's cakes.
Taste test: Martha Stewart's Chocolate Chip Cookie Thins
In the many cookies I've tried from Crumbl, one thing has become abundantly clear: Crumbl cookies are soft. Sometimes, they're soft to a degree that's even too gooey for me. That's probably why Martha Stewart's Chocolate Chip Cookie Thins didn't initially sound like something I would enjoy. However, as the menu item from the collab with Stewart's name right on it, I was willing to be proven wrong, and boy was I.
After I unwrapped the two cookies, they initially looked too hard, but after one bite, I was impressed by just how soft they were. They were stickier than I expected, but there was an enjoyable crunchy texture due to their caramelized sugar all the same. Their sprinkling of salt was the perfect counter to the sweetness of their chocolate chips. I normally go for something of a barely cooked chocolate chip cookie, but even I had to admit that these were tasty. More than anything, I was ultra-impressed by how the caramelized flavor worked here. Even though you get two cookies with this order, they're lowest on the collab menu in terms of calories, fat, carbohydrates, and sugars. The stats clock in at 370 calories, 17 grams of fat, 54 grams of carbohydrates, and 34 grams of sugar.
Taste test: New York Cheesecake
There are several different types of cheesecake; a New York-style cheesecake has a firm, dense texture, and while I often see it with a graham cracker crust, that's not necessarily one of the requirements. Nonetheless, the New York Cheesecake from Martha Stewart's menu is a thick circle of cheesecake in a graham cracker crust. On top, you get actual strawberries, rather than a fruit drizzle like some restaurants serve. At 99 extra cents per dessert, this is one of the more expensive options you can add to your Crumbl box, but as delicious as this cheesecake is, I found it totally worth it. The nutritional stats for this one clock in at 850 calories, 58 grams of fat, 56 grams of carbohydrates, and 39 grams of sugar.
I absolutely love cheesecake, so I found this addition to the menu to be absolutely fabulous. It's a cheesecake that definitely leans more toward the New York side with its very dense texture, though I found it a little fluffier than some other New York-style cheesecakes I've had. The berries on top were impressively plump, but without cutting them up, I didn't get much strawberry flavor from them. Since the cheesecake filling is so rich, it offered a filling bite. Still, I think I would have preferred that it had more of a fruit drizzle on it than the plump strawberries, though this is a minor complaint.
Taste test: Mile High Lemon Pie
I have found lemon desserts to be hit or miss. Sometimes, the sour can be overwhelming, while other times, the sugar is just so abundant that it's too saccharine to handle. Crumbl's Mile High Lemon Pie did a fabulous job of balancing tart and sweet flavors. It was tart in all the ways you want in a lemon dessert, while offering just a little bit of sweetness. For lemon lovers, this is fabulous.
While the Mile High Lemon Pie is a little on the expensive side, tacking 99 cents onto your order, it isn't terribly noteworthy compared to the other items on the nutritional front. There are 860 calories, 47 grams of fat, 96 grams of carbohydrates, and 63 grams of sugars. Texture-wise, it was a little different than what I was expecting. Since it's a pie, I wanted a little bit of a flaky crust, but this was a shortbread crust which felt much more like a cookie. The gooeyness of the lemon was enjoyable, but I also felt that it could be a little firmer, too. While the texture wasn't quite what I hoped it would be, the flavor more than made up for it.
Taste test: Pumpkin Sheet Cake
My absolute favorite dessert of the bunch was the Pumpkin Sheet Cake. Coincidentally, this was also the first dessert I tried, so it was a really impressive way to start off the sampling. Even though Halloween has just barely faded into memory, pumpkin is still very much on the forefront of fall flavors; I was happy to see some kind of nod to the season in Martha Stewart's collection.
I found this cake to be so incredibly moist, tasting like your favorite aunt's specialty pumpkin cake she brings to Thanksgiving. The frosting was very sweet, but the spice in the cake helped temper it a bit. It definitely tastes like something that belongs in fall and is perfect to kick off the Thanksgiving and Christmas season as we leave the ghosts and ghouls behind. You may want to note that the cake costs an additional 49 cents on top of your dessert box cost. In terms of nutritional breakdown, there are 700 calories, 36 grams of fat, 90 grams of carbohydrates, and 56 grams of sugar, so it doesn't stand out from the others much. I found this to be one of the best examples of Crumbl's desserts living up to the hype of the cookies.
Final thoughts
I've had the pleasure of trying plenty of items at Crumbl, and this is, without doubt, the best collection I've had. This week's Martha Stewart collab menu has a little something for everyone without feeling tired or expected. There wasn't even the brand's typical milk chocolate chip cookie or bittersweet cookie among the offerings like I usually see on the menu each week. Instead, it felt entirely new.
If you are waiting for the perfect weekly menu, honestly, this might very well be it. My only complaint is that you can't easily purchase each of the items within Crumbl's box offerings. To try everything, you need to tack on an extra side box to account for all seven items; it would be nice if you could get them all in one box. Still, I hope Crumbl continues to offer these collaborations, even if this Martha Stewart one brings a tasty set of treats that will be mighty hard to top — and should most certainly be counted among the best new crumble desserts of 2025.