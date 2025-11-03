Review: Martha Stewart Just Assembled One Of The Best Crumbl Menus To Date

Move over, box of donuts, because no other sweet treat is going to bring a glimmer to the eye of your favorite office workers faster than a box of Crumbl cookies. What's more, Martha Stewart is directing all her glorious knowledge and ample practice at this week's Crumbl menu to create something that is sure to impress. Having had my fair share of experiences with a box of cookies from Crumbl, I was expecting some hits and some that still needed some development. Still, going into my tasting, I also knew that Stewart has a way of changing the game pretty dramatically, so I wondered how that would impact the flavor and quality of the cookies.

To pick up all seven of Martha Stewart's Crumbl desserts, I paid $32.43 for a box of six desserts and a single on the side to account for the entire collection. Normally, a box of six costs $24.29, but since several of the desserts had an upcharge, that price went up some. If you are a fan of Martha Stewart's work, what I tasted probably won't surprise you, but all the same, let's dig in and see what she can do with a Crumbl menu.