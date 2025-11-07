The Cherry Dessert That'll Make You Feel Like Grandma's In The Kitchen

Advertisements and movies featuring scenes of domestic bliss might have led you to believe that fruit pies are the ultimate homemade dessert. But when it comes to more realistic (and rustic) sweet treats, then a cherry cobbler has to be at the top of the list.

Although other cherry baked goods certainly have their place, there's something decidedly old fashioned about a cobbler. And with good reason. The dessert we now know as a cobbler dates back to the time of the British American colonies. Like some of the best homemade dishes, it came from a scarcity of ingredients. Without the means to make traditional suet puddings, they instead opted for adding a simple baked topping to a stewed base.

Eating a cherry cobbler could no longer be considered any kind of compromise, but it still maintains that sense of make-do. Both the cherry filling and the cobbler topping can be adapted to what you have on hand. Fresh cherries, frozen cherries, or tinned pie filling are all good options. Likewise, your topping could be anything from homemade cake batter to biscuits from a can, and no one will bat an eye if you need to spread that topping a little thin.