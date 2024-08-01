The Absolute Best Cherry Varieties For Baking

Summertime is the season for all things fruit. If you open our fridge during June, July, and August, you won't see cubed watermelon, nor will you see peaches and nectarines flooding the crisper drawer so that it barely shuts. Rather, you'll see cherries — and lots of them.

This stone fruit, which resembles a heart-shaped gem, is the pinnacle of summer produce. Grab a handful straight from the bag and pop them into your mouth for a sweet, filling snack; just be sure to keep a plate or a napkin around for spitting out those pesky pits. You can also use them for savory recipes, like for stuffing into meats or making into a cherry chutney to top a pork tenderloin.

But, the real place where cherries stand out is in desserts. It's here where the fruity, juicy flavor meshes with other sweet complements, including nuts, sugar, chocolate, and more. In order to help guide you on which cherry variety (after all, there are over 1,000 out there) will be best for your pie, cobbler, or dessert bars, we've recruited the assistance of baker, recipe developer, and dessert mastermind behind Dollop of Dough, Megan Weimer.