Muffin Tins Transform Clafoutis Into A Single-Serving Dessert

Hailing from France, clafoutis is a fruit-forward baked recipe that can make appearances at both the breakfast table and dessert buffet. Traditionally made in large dishes and scented with almonds, the chewy treat serves up butter, eggs, flour, sugar, milk, vanilla, and berries baked to golden perfection. With so many tempting flavors and satisfying textures, however, clafoutis can be a difficult dish to step away from, and larger portions make it easy to scoop up second and third servings without pause. Thankfully, there's a way to usher in restraint and serve clafoutis in a smaller, more contained presentation.

Using muffin tins, clafoutis can be made in controlled portion sizes. The separate compartments are ideal for the sweet fruity filling and when baked and cooled, can be distributed with ease among dinner party guests or family members. Topped with powdered sugar or garnished with dollops of homemade honey whipped cream, clafoutis is an elegant dish that is meant to show off the current fruits of the season.