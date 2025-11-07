The Only Frozen Steak Dinner Worth Your Money

Given how easy it is to sear thinly sliced steak strips on the stove, we don't always turn to frozen versions of the meat. Yet just because you can heat them up in a matter of minutes doesn't mean a dish will magically come together from the protein. Frozen steak meals offer convenience, and Benihana's yakisoba steak offers that and much more.

Many people are wary of pre-cooked frozen steak, and we can't exactly blame them. Freezing the meat often yields a dry, hardened texture and poor taste. Thankfully, Benihana's yakisoba steak doesn't have those issues, which is why it earned the top spot in our frozen steak dinner ranking. The steak in the meal is well-seasoned, with a surprisingly tender mouthfeel. It tastes pretty fresh, with a depth that comes from beef broth and a silkiness that can be attributed to cornstarch. The beef is certainly a standout ingredient, but it's not the only exceptional component in the dinner.

The array of zucchini, carrots, red bell peppers, and onions is tender, not soggy, which is pretty impressive for veggies that have been microwaved from frozen. Flavored with miso paste, apple cider vinegar, and roasted sesame oil, there's a striking balance between umami and tangy. The product has plenty of five-star reviews, with fans likening it to great takeout and saying the quality is far beyond what they'd expect from a microwave meal.