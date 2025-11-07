The Only Frozen Steak Dinner Worth Your Money
Given how easy it is to sear thinly sliced steak strips on the stove, we don't always turn to frozen versions of the meat. Yet just because you can heat them up in a matter of minutes doesn't mean a dish will magically come together from the protein. Frozen steak meals offer convenience, and Benihana's yakisoba steak offers that and much more.
Many people are wary of pre-cooked frozen steak, and we can't exactly blame them. Freezing the meat often yields a dry, hardened texture and poor taste. Thankfully, Benihana's yakisoba steak doesn't have those issues, which is why it earned the top spot in our frozen steak dinner ranking. The steak in the meal is well-seasoned, with a surprisingly tender mouthfeel. It tastes pretty fresh, with a depth that comes from beef broth and a silkiness that can be attributed to cornstarch. The beef is certainly a standout ingredient, but it's not the only exceptional component in the dinner.
The array of zucchini, carrots, red bell peppers, and onions is tender, not soggy, which is pretty impressive for veggies that have been microwaved from frozen. Flavored with miso paste, apple cider vinegar, and roasted sesame oil, there's a striking balance between umami and tangy. The product has plenty of five-star reviews, with fans likening it to great takeout and saying the quality is far beyond what they'd expect from a microwave meal.
Give your frozen steak dinner a homemade taste with these additions
Depending on your location, the yakisoba steak meal is around $7, which isn't bad considering that Benihana Steakhouse isn't all that affordable. With the extra cash, you can spruce up the dish to make it even better than it already is. Benihana's yakisoba steak is rife with sesame seeds, so all it needs is some fresh green onions to make it complete. Chives add an herbaceous, peppery touch to meals — no chopping involved. All you need to do is snip the onions onto the dish using a clean pair of scissors.
If you want to bulk up the dish with more than just finishing herbs, adding more protein is one of our favorite ways to improve frozen dinners. Shredded rotisserie chicken amps up the flavor of the dish and makes it even heartier. For a surf and turf meal, you can saute frozen shrimp and toss it with the microwaved meal. The yakisoba steak dinner comes with plenty of sauce, so any added protein will easily soak it up. Of course, you can add more veggies in, as well. Using a vegetable peeler, top off the meal with strips of carrots to give your steak dinner a sweet, earthy touch.