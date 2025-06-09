How Affordable Is The Famous Benihana Steakhouse?

Fancy a treat? Benihana tosses an experiential hat into the ring, with chefs assigned to specific tables to perform traditional teppanyaki. The Japanese steakhouse is frequently listed as one of the best hibachi restaurants in L.A., but the chain spans across multiple continents. From the Caribbean to South America, the famous restaurant is renowned for brilliant entertainment — despite the slightly inflated price tags. Affordability is a hot topic, and exact costs vary per location. In general, though, budget between $30 and $50 for a steak, chicken, or seafood main.

Take the chain's Encino location, for instance. As of 2025, it lists its filet mignon at $49, at the upper end of the $20 to $50 industry standard. However, there is a sweetener: it entitles you to a five-course affair. Alongside the filet mignon, guests receive a benihana onion soup, hibachi shrimp appetizer, salad, hibachi vegetables, mushrooms, rice, and a homemade dipping sauce. To top it off? There's an additional Japanese hot green tea thrown in. At Encino, the lunch menu is marginally cheaper, too, at $32.50 for a filet mignon. The verdict? Benihana is a little expensive but provides a decent return, especially when factoring in that immersive personal chef experience.