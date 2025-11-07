What's Left Of A Once-Iconic Steakhouse Chain After Decades Of Closures
There's nothing quite as heartbreaking as the crumbling failure of a beloved restaurant chain. Yet, fans of Sizzler are walking the ruins: as of late October 2025, the restaurant is 625 venues down, with only 74 still standing. It's an unfortunate precipice to straddle, especially after already surviving decades of bankruptcy declarations, closures, and more rebirths than a phoenix. Ironically, the once-iconic chain is renowned by fans for its value and nostalgia, and has always fared positively in rankings of popular U.S. steakhouse chains.
Sadly, after closing approximately 89% of its restaurants, the chances of your local Sizzler being at risk are staggeringly high. Closures are becoming increasingly dramatic, too; the company is almost waving goodbye to entire states. New Mexico is already down to one location, and after closing a restaurant in Phoenix in August 2025, there is only one remaining in Arizona. The surviving steakhouses are predominantly scattered across California; so, it might be time to visit before it's too late. Road-trip, anyone?
Is there any chance of Sizzler surviving?
In the unpredictable hospitality industry, there's always a chance of recovery. This is Sizzler – the business that launched with tasty grilled steaks in 1958 and grew to be famous for its all-you-can-eat salad bar – we're talking about, after all. Pivoting is practically its middle name, so everything will be fine... right? The truth is that Sizzler locations have been disappearing for a while. The company has long struggled with profitability and industry competition. Its latest blow seemed to be aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic when, in September 2020, it was reported that Sizzler had filed for bankruptcy for its company-owned restaurants. But, the company president, Christopher Perkins, told Restaurant Business that many locations were struggling even before then.
Clearly, business has only spiraled since 2020. But, on a more positive note, there is change on the horizon. In a 2025 interview with QSR, Robert Clark, Sizzler's chief growth officer, appeared optimistic. He said he'd be switching things up by ditching attempts to make Sizzler what it isn't, and instead focusing on its roots. In turn, the chain is remodeling its surviving restaurants and aiming to remind customers why they fell in love with it in the first place. Sasha Shennikov, VP of marketing, described it as a "brand excavation." In other words, Sizzler is cooking up a nostalgia-based comeback – and it seems to be working. QSR reported a 47% increase in sales at remodeled locations. Not too shabby, all things considered. While survival will be difficult, it doesn't appear impossible.