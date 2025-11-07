What's Left Of A Once-Iconic Steakhouse Chain After Decades Of Closures

In the unpredictable hospitality industry, there's always a chance of recovery. This is Sizzler – the business that launched with tasty grilled steaks in 1958 and grew to be famous for its all-you-can-eat salad bar – we're talking about, after all. Pivoting is practically its middle name, so everything will be fine... right? The truth is that Sizzler locations have been disappearing for a while. The company has long struggled with profitability and industry competition. Its latest blow seemed to be aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic when, in September 2020, it was reported that Sizzler had filed for bankruptcy for its company-owned restaurants. But, the company president, Christopher Perkins, told Restaurant Business that many locations were struggling even before then.

Clearly, business has only spiraled since 2020. But, on a more positive note, there is change on the horizon. In a 2025 interview with QSR, Robert Clark, Sizzler's chief growth officer, appeared optimistic. He said he'd be switching things up by ditching attempts to make Sizzler what it isn't, and instead focusing on its roots. In turn, the chain is remodeling its surviving restaurants and aiming to remind customers why they fell in love with it in the first place. Sasha Shennikov, VP of marketing, described it as a "brand excavation." In other words, Sizzler is cooking up a nostalgia-based comeback – and it seems to be working. QSR reported a 47% increase in sales at remodeled locations. Not too shabby, all things considered. While survival will be difficult, it doesn't appear impossible.