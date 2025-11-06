What Is The Tri-Color Kitchen Method, And Should You Try It?

The pros know a well-designed kitchen is all about composition. One way to make your small space look and feel bigger is the tri-color kitchen method. It relies on this palette: a dominant hue, a contrasting secondary tone, and refined accent colors. To understand how it all works we turn to Brandy Rinehart, interior designer at Rinehart Design Group Inc. Rinehart's furniture designs have been featured in Architectural Digest, LUXE Home, and Departures. She leans on this warm, yet sleek, minimalist kitchen design approach because it's a deceptively simple — and genius — move.

"For example, pairing soft, neutral cabinetry (like warm white or greige) with a richer island tone (charcoal, navy, walnut) and finishing with metallic or natural stone accents allows the eye to travel through the space rather than stop abruptly," Rinehart told Tasting Table. "This creates an illusion of volume and flow — particularly valuable in smaller or enclosed kitchens." Together, this trio forms a clean conversation between surfaces and visually keeps things organized, another key to maximizing a small kitchen space. The key is knowing exactly where to place each different tone.

"Generally, lighter tones should dominate upper cabinetry and walls to draw the eye upward, while mid to darker hues are ideal for lower cabinets or islands, grounding the space and providing contrast. This balance keeps the room feeling both grounded and expansive," said Rinehart. But there are other ways to nail the tri-color method, too — even if you don't have a kitchen island to match (or mis-match) your counter tops.