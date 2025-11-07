Microwaving Vs Air Frying Your Baked Potatoes: Which Is Better?
There are a few dishes more comforting than a simple baked potato. Baked potatoes have been beloved for generations. In Victorian London, they were sold by street vendors, which went through 10 tons of potatoes per day. In the years since, little has changed about how we enjoy baked potatoes, though our methods of preparing them have evolved slightly. Back in the day, they were cooked in portable charcoal-heated cans on the street. In the modern era, a typical gas or electric oven became the standard. However, in more recent years, air fryers and microwaves have offered easier alternatives.
When it comes to making the best baked potato, which of the latter two appliances is better? Tasting Table asked Chef Kieron Hales, Managing Partner & Head Chef at Zingerman's Cornman Farms. "If you're short on time, both the air fryer and microwave can absolutely step in for the oven," Hales said. "It just depends on what you value more: texture or speed."
Microwaves are prized for speed. "Very fast — five to eight minutes per potato. Great for weeknight meals," the chef explained. The interior will be soft and the potato ready in minutes, a great advantage over traditional oven baking. Air fryers, by contrast, are valued for their texture. "You'll get that beautiful, crisp skin and a fluffy interior that rivals an oven-baked potato in about half the time," Hales says. Longer than a microwave, for sure, but a more classic taste and feel.
Cooking tips for both microwave and air fryer potatoes
If texture is your main aim, Kieron Hales has some air fryer tips. "Rub your potato with olive oil and sea salt," he suggests. "Pierce it with a fork, and cook at 400°F for about 35–40 minutes, turning once." Wait until the skin has a dry, hollow sound when you tap it. That's how you know it's done. Choosing high-starch varieties like russets produces a fluffier interior and crispier skin. We have some extra tips for upping the crunch factor, too.
If you want to balance speed and texture, Hales recommends a hybrid approach. "For myself, the microwave is the go-to with a finishing blast in a hot toaster oven if I am in a hurry," he says. Try cooking the potato in the microwave until it's just soft enough to pierce with a fork, then finish it for several minutes in a preheated toaster.
A dual cooking approach might help you avoid some of the mistakes people make with baked potatoes. The microwave alone is ideal for when you need a very fast option, but remember that the texture is what's going to suffer the most. The skin tends to stay soft and the interior can get mealy if overdone. Air fryers excel at texture but still have drawbacks: only a few potatoes fit at a time, and un-oiled skins can dry out. Following Hales tips helps maximize the flavor and crunch. After that, all that's left is to add your favorite toppings and enjoy a perfectly baked potato that suits both your taste and schedule.