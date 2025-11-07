Microwaving Vs Air Frying Your Baked Potatoes: Which Is Better?

There are a few dishes more comforting than a simple baked potato. Baked potatoes have been beloved for generations. In Victorian London, they were sold by street vendors, which went through 10 tons of potatoes per day. In the years since, little has changed about how we enjoy baked potatoes, though our methods of preparing them have evolved slightly. Back in the day, they were cooked in portable charcoal-heated cans on the street. In the modern era, a typical gas or electric oven became the standard. However, in more recent years, air fryers and microwaves have offered easier alternatives.

When it comes to making the best baked potato, which of the latter two appliances is better? Tasting Table asked Chef Kieron Hales, Managing Partner & Head Chef at Zingerman's Cornman Farms. "If you're short on time, both the air fryer and microwave can absolutely step in for the oven," Hales said. "It just depends on what you value more: texture or speed."

Microwaves are prized for speed. "Very fast — five to eight minutes per potato. Great for weeknight meals," the chef explained. The interior will be soft and the potato ready in minutes, a great advantage over traditional oven baking. Air fryers, by contrast, are valued for their texture. "You'll get that beautiful, crisp skin and a fluffy interior that rivals an oven-baked potato in about half the time," Hales says. Longer than a microwave, for sure, but a more classic taste and feel.