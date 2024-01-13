14 Mistakes Everyone Makes With Baked Potatoes

Often relegated to a side dish (albeit one with a cult following), the humble potato can actually be the star of your plate, especially when it comes loaded with toppings. A loaded baked potato is the ultimate comfort food, and the cheesier, the better.

Not all baked potatoes are created equal, however, and if you've ever had the misfortune of a sad, soggy baked potato you know what we're talking about. From tossing them in the microwave and underdoing the additions to being a little too tender with the tubers and ruining them in the reheating, we're all guilty of taking shortcuts that have done baked potatoes a major disservice.

Sub-par spuds aren't a vibe. Right those past wrongs and elevate your baked potato game, permanently. Here are some of the worst mistakes everyone makes with baked potatoes, and how to avoid them for beautiful baked potatoes every single time.