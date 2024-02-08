14 Ways To Add More Crunch To Baked Potatoes

Baked potatoes are generally a crowd-pleaser, and for good reason. They're easy to make, they can be enjoyed by people who follow specific diets, including gluten-free and vegan, and they're infinitely customizable. There's just one problem: All too often, they come out of the oven or microwave soggy, which can quickly turn a crowd-pleaser into a dinner party pariah.

Fortunately, there are any number of toppings that can come to the rescue in these situations, including diced jalapeños, crispy bacon — even tortilla chips. But why resort to a quick fix when you can go straight to the root of the problem? How you prepare them, what you bake them on, and even the type of spud you use can determine how crunchy your baked potato will be before it even goes into the oven.

And texture isn't the only reason to strive for a crisp baked potato. There are more nutrients in the skin of a potato than the inside of a potato. In fact, about half of a potato's fiber comes from the skin, which is all the more reason to learn how to make it as appealing as possible. Here are a few ways you can add that extra crispiness to your next batch of baked potatoes.