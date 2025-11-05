Alex Guarnaschelli's Secret Ingredient For The Best Vegan Pancakes

Celebrity chef Alex Guarnaschelli has been sharing her culinary knowledge with Food Network audiences for decades. In spring 2025, she was kind enough to sit down to an interview with Tasting Table about all things pancakes. Dairy and eggs are common ingredients in easy pancake recipes, but making simple swaps with vegan alternatives will satisfy those with plant-based diets. While Guarnaschelli's tips for making the best pancakes include adding egg whites for a cloud-like texture, she considers aquafaba the ultimate egg white dupe for the fluffiest vegan pancakes.

Aquafaba, the canning liquid for chickpeas, is a well-known egg white alternative that foams up beautifully in sour cocktails, brings an airy creaminess to homemade hummus, and lends a cloud-like consistency to vegan pancakes with egg-white adjacent whipped peaks. The proper ratio for substituting aquafaba for egg whites is 2 tablespoons of aquafaba for every egg white you are swapping out. While aquafaba contains certain chemical stabilizers to maintain a stiff foam, we recommend adding a dash of cream of tartar to lock in that stability. For a standard homemade pancake recipe, add 4 tablespoons of aquafaba in a bowl with sugar to whisk until stiff peaks form and set to the side. Once you have combined the dry ingredients with the wet ingredients into a cohesive pancake batter, fold in the whipped aquafaba and sugar mixture. Then, you can dole out the batter onto your griddle as normal — only the results will be the fluffiest, airiest vegan pancakes you have ever tasted.