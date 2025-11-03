Kraft Mac & Cheese Just Dropped Its Sweetest (And Strangest) Flavor Yet

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Kraft has long been known for its innovations in prepared food, and one of its biggest claims to fame is being ranked among the best brands of boxed macaroni and cheese. In taste-making news, Kraft is debuting a bold new flavor that's sure to shock some, delight others, and definitely stir up conversation around the macaroni pot this holiday season. Bringing together two Thanksgiving staples in one convenient box, the company has announced its Kraft Mac & Cheese Apple Pie flavor, now available at Walmart for a limited time at an accessible price point of $1.48.

Boasting a winning combination of sweet and savory elements, this new variety is a brand-new take on a pair of American classics: apple pie for dessert and mac and cheese as a staple side dish. Among the wide variety of Kraft mac and cheese flavors, a blend of cheesy goodness mixed with spices and notes of tart apple might not be everyone's cup of tea, but it's a dessert-inspired dish worth checking out if only for the novelty.

Heralding this brand-new offering is none other than Kraft-proclaimed "ultimate pie guy," Jason Biggs. In a nod to his infamous "American Pie" role, Biggs stars in an ad where he shows off the new Kraft mac and cheese only to have the lights dim and romantic music play in the background every time he picks up the bowl. Clearly, there's a sense of humor and fun surrounding the debut of this new flavor, while still maintaining a seriousness about sharing good food.