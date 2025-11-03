Kraft Mac & Cheese Just Dropped Its Sweetest (And Strangest) Flavor Yet
Kraft has long been known for its innovations in prepared food, and one of its biggest claims to fame is being ranked among the best brands of boxed macaroni and cheese. In taste-making news, Kraft is debuting a bold new flavor that's sure to shock some, delight others, and definitely stir up conversation around the macaroni pot this holiday season. Bringing together two Thanksgiving staples in one convenient box, the company has announced its Kraft Mac & Cheese Apple Pie flavor, now available at Walmart for a limited time at an accessible price point of $1.48.
Boasting a winning combination of sweet and savory elements, this new variety is a brand-new take on a pair of American classics: apple pie for dessert and mac and cheese as a staple side dish. Among the wide variety of Kraft mac and cheese flavors, a blend of cheesy goodness mixed with spices and notes of tart apple might not be everyone's cup of tea, but it's a dessert-inspired dish worth checking out if only for the novelty.
Heralding this brand-new offering is none other than Kraft-proclaimed "ultimate pie guy," Jason Biggs. In a nod to his infamous "American Pie" role, Biggs stars in an ad where he shows off the new Kraft mac and cheese only to have the lights dim and romantic music play in the background every time he picks up the bowl. Clearly, there's a sense of humor and fun surrounding the debut of this new flavor, while still maintaining a seriousness about sharing good food.
Apple pie mac and cheese?
Of his involvement, Biggs says, "I love that no matter your age, mac & cheese and apple pie are both Thanksgiving favorites that bring everyone together. Because of that, I wanted to ensure this partnership came to life in the same spirit with a nod to my past but also reflecting where I'm at today." The addition of unconventional apple pie spices is certainly one creative way to upgrade boxed macaroni and cheese, and this new flavor from Kraft takes the guesswork out of tinkering with ratios and more.
If you've never tried a slice of apple pie with a piece of sharp cheddar cheese melting on top, you could be missing out on a true taste sensation. This offering from Kraft streamlines the process of bringing cheese into your apple pie and vice versa. "This holiday season, we wanted to create a memorable experience for mac & cheese fans that felt as unexpected as this flavor pairing," said Cheryl Barbee, the communications director of Kraft Mac & Cheese at The Kraft Heinz Company, in an official press release.
The new sweet and savory duo challenges you to try a new twist on tradition and consider all the unique possibilities. With an air of whimsy, fun, and shenanigans, it's the perfect complement to a savory turkey dinner, a bowl of tart cranberry sauce, and the warmth of gathering with dear ones around the table to feast and share gratitude. It may not be your traditional apple pie, but this mac and cheese offering will do the trick.