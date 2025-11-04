The Baking Soda Hack That Cleans And Removes Turmeric Stains (For Good)

After spending hours cooking a gourmet meal, the last thing you want to see is stains on your cookware or dishes. Unfortunately, some ingredients, particularly spices like fresh or dried turmeric, can leave stubborn, unsightly marks. And scrubbing with soap and water alone might not be enough to restore it to its original state.

Luckily, we have the perfect baking soda hack for cleaning turmeric stains off kitchen items. Making a baking soda paste can get rid of tough turmeric stains, even ones that have set into materials like ceramic, stoneware, and porcelain. All you need is baking soda and water. Don't use baking soda and vinegar together, as it doesn't work because mixing the two actually creates a chemical reaction that counteracts any cleaning power the ingredients would have on their own.

Instead, mix ½ cup of baking soda with ½ cup of water in a bowl to create a paste. Apply it to the stain and let it sit for 15 to 20 minutes. Then use a soft, damp cloth or non-abrasive sponge to rub the baking soda into the material to gently remove the stain. If the stain remains, you can add a tablespoon of lemon juice or a few drops of dish soap to the baking soda paste. The citric acid in lemon juice may amp up the stain-removing powers of the baking soda, and dish soap can break down the natural oils in turmeric, so it's easier to wipe away. However, you should avoid using lemons or baking soda on certain kitchen countertop materials like marble.