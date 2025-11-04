The Cheap Kitchen Storage Habit Boomers Happily Passed Down
Everyone needs kitchen storage containers. Whether you use glass jars to store rice, metal tins to store tea, or plastic containers to hold leftovers, there are countless reasons to have at least one drawer or cupboard full of containers in various shapes and sizes. While you can buy plenty of quality food storage containers from Rubbermaid to Tupperware to Pyrex options that are a little sturdier, Baby Boomers often had a simpler and cheaper solution to the problem that has caught on with some younger generations — reusing old plastic food containers.
Whether they are margarine containers, ice cream tubs, or even takeout containers, anything with a lid can do the job. In the fridge they can hold leftovers and in the pantry you might find anything from dried rice and cereal to cookies, lentils, or even piping bag tips. Plenty of kids grew up peeling the lids off with no idea what was inside until they checked. If it could fit in the container, it was fair game.
A pack of Rubbermaid food containers may only cost a few dollars, but that's still money you could save for something else. If you just need something to keep some leftover penne in the fridge, why not an old butter tub? You already know it's food safe and you paid for it, so you might as well get as much use out of it as you can.
The ups and downs of reusing food containers
We live in a wasteful world, and even if some things are recycled, many aren't. Whether they knew it or not, Boomers who reused these containers for years were helping the environment. A margarine container may not last forever, but it will certainly last a while.
Reusing old containers is not without its faults, of course. Most old repurposed food containers are not meant for hot food at all, and they definitely can't be microwaved. A caveat to that is some takeout containers can be microwaved. A butter container should never be used to reheat food, though. Just make sure you keep track of the lids. You can keep them organized in their own container or zipper-seal bag, as they're notorious for disappearing.
Old food containers tend to be less sturdy than those designed specifically for the task. They can crack more easily and the lids will warp sooner. Still, depending on how they are used, you could get months or even years of use out of one. After that, you could even repurpose them again into bird feeders.
When you're on a budget, can't find another container, or just want to reduce waste, they make a great alternative to store-bought storage solutions. They also tend to be lighter weight, which can make them easier to store, and if they do break, you never feel like you lost money when you toss them in the recycling. It's a win-win situation.