The Cheap Kitchen Storage Habit Boomers Happily Passed Down

Everyone needs kitchen storage containers. Whether you use glass jars to store rice, metal tins to store tea, or plastic containers to hold leftovers, there are countless reasons to have at least one drawer or cupboard full of containers in various shapes and sizes. While you can buy plenty of quality food storage containers from Rubbermaid to Tupperware to Pyrex options that are a little sturdier, Baby Boomers often had a simpler and cheaper solution to the problem that has caught on with some younger generations — reusing old plastic food containers.

Whether they are margarine containers, ice cream tubs, or even takeout containers, anything with a lid can do the job. In the fridge they can hold leftovers and in the pantry you might find anything from dried rice and cereal to cookies, lentils, or even piping bag tips. Plenty of kids grew up peeling the lids off with no idea what was inside until they checked. If it could fit in the container, it was fair game.

A pack of Rubbermaid food containers may only cost a few dollars, but that's still money you could save for something else. If you just need something to keep some leftover penne in the fridge, why not an old butter tub? You already know it's food safe and you paid for it, so you might as well get as much use out of it as you can.