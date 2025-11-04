The Common Brewery-Visit Mistake You Need To Stop Making

There are nearly 10,000 breweries in this country; no matter where you live, odds are you've got a few to choose from. Breweries are uniquely appealing destinations, usually with laid-back, versatile spaces — go solo, invite friends, have a date night, or even bring the kids and dog (depending on the brewery's rules; always check first). Catch live music or drag bingo, and enjoy eats from the brewery or a food truck. Of course, you're also there for the star of the show: the beer. Explore different varieties, learn about what you're tasting, and find new favorites. But the best way to really get the most out of all of this is to avoid one of the most common mistakes people make when visiting breweries, which is arriving too late.

This can happen all too easily because breweries operate on different schedules. They're not like bars — some close as early as 8 p.m. on a Saturday night or 5 p.m. on Sundays. And the brewery experience is really ideal when not rushed. When you visit a brewery, you're typically not there to just throw one back. It's a place to sample and savor what they have to offer. Choosing a beer can be its own process — you may want to ask the brewery staff questions and sample varying styles. But if you arrive half an hour before closing, they'll be too busy shutting things down to have this kind of discussion with you. Plus, you'll probably miss out on savoring new-to-you beers as well as any good eats or events.