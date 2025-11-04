The Common Brewery-Visit Mistake You Need To Stop Making
There are nearly 10,000 breweries in this country; no matter where you live, odds are you've got a few to choose from. Breweries are uniquely appealing destinations, usually with laid-back, versatile spaces — go solo, invite friends, have a date night, or even bring the kids and dog (depending on the brewery's rules; always check first). Catch live music or drag bingo, and enjoy eats from the brewery or a food truck. Of course, you're also there for the star of the show: the beer. Explore different varieties, learn about what you're tasting, and find new favorites. But the best way to really get the most out of all of this is to avoid one of the most common mistakes people make when visiting breweries, which is arriving too late.
This can happen all too easily because breweries operate on different schedules. They're not like bars — some close as early as 8 p.m. on a Saturday night or 5 p.m. on Sundays. And the brewery experience is really ideal when not rushed. When you visit a brewery, you're typically not there to just throw one back. It's a place to sample and savor what they have to offer. Choosing a beer can be its own process — you may want to ask the brewery staff questions and sample varying styles. But if you arrive half an hour before closing, they'll be too busy shutting things down to have this kind of discussion with you. Plus, you'll probably miss out on savoring new-to-you beers as well as any good eats or events.
Plan ahead to enjoy a couple hours at a brewery
The first step toward avoiding being rushed and missing out on all a brewery has to offer is to do some quick research. Check the website or social media page of the brewery you're thinking of visiting to confirm their hours, as well as anything else you might need to know, like food options, event schedules, and guidelines on children and booking.
If you arrive at least a couple of hours before a brewery closes, there's so much you'll benefit from. You want to really get a feel for that brewery's own take on beer. Do they specialize in German- and Czech-style lagers? Robustly hoppy IPAs? Tart fruited sours? Decadent pastry stouts? Mixed-fermentation farmhouse ales? One of the key tips when visiting a brewery is to sample via a flight or small pours. This not only teaches you about that brewery, but helps you learn more about beer in general. And the staff wants to have these fun, educational conversations with you — just not when they're trying to close.
Remember that most breweries sell their beer to go; if you already know what you like there and just need to grab a four-pack, sure, show up 15 minutes before closing. But to discover and savor beers at any of the great breweries across the United States, and enjoy the relaxed experience taprooms offer, do yourself a favor and budget at least two hours.