The 2 Most Important Tips When Visiting A Brewery For The First Time

Visiting a brewery is an awesome way to get a behind-the-scenes look at how your favorite beers are crafted. Plus, you get the chance to mingle with other enthusiasts and, of course, sample a selection of offerings from the taproom. If you're about to visit a brewery for the first time and are keen on making the most of the experience, we have a couple of tips from expert Rich Higgins, Master Cicerone, certified sommelier, and former brew master, to keep in mind.

"Start off with a sampler flight!" Higgins said. "It's fun to try different beers to learn what you like in beer, and also to learn the range of what the brewery can brew. Expand your palate by trying beers you think you'll like — and also some beers that you're not so sure about! Every beer that brewery brews has a fanbase, so you'll learn more about what you like and maybe fall in love with something new." Higgins also suggests taking the time to mull over the flavors of the beverages you sample. "You're there to have fun, but remember to take a minute to really taste the beers! There's a difference between beer tasting and beer drinking. If you want to learn about beer flavor and remember what you like and don't like, don't forget to 'taste!'"

