The 2 Most Important Tips When Visiting A Brewery For The First Time
Visiting a brewery is an awesome way to get a behind-the-scenes look at how your favorite beers are crafted. Plus, you get the chance to mingle with other enthusiasts and, of course, sample a selection of offerings from the taproom. If you're about to visit a brewery for the first time and are keen on making the most of the experience, we have a couple of tips from expert Rich Higgins, Master Cicerone, certified sommelier, and former brew master, to keep in mind.
"Start off with a sampler flight!" Higgins said. "It's fun to try different beers to learn what you like in beer, and also to learn the range of what the brewery can brew. Expand your palate by trying beers you think you'll like — and also some beers that you're not so sure about! Every beer that brewery brews has a fanbase, so you'll learn more about what you like and maybe fall in love with something new." Higgins also suggests taking the time to mull over the flavors of the beverages you sample. "You're there to have fun, but remember to take a minute to really taste the beers! There's a difference between beer tasting and beer drinking. If you want to learn about beer flavor and remember what you like and don't like, don't forget to 'taste!'"
What's a beer sampler flight?
Ordering a sampler flight is a great way to ensure the most enjoyable beer tasting experience. A selection of different beers that are typically served together in 3- to 5-ounce glasses, these samples are usually grouped together on a tasting rack — but each brewery can serve them in a different fashion depending on their style. In most cases, the brewer or cicerone will advise you on which order to taste the sequence of drafts they've laid out for you, starting from the lightest to the darkest beers. This allows you to begin with a beer that has a brighter flavor and slowly work your way up to the ones with a stronger character (if you start with the darkest first, or make a random choice, its flavors could overpower the mellow personality of a beer that's more delicate, defeating the purpose of the tasting session altogether).
Tasting a selection of beers in smaller sizes means you can sample many options, find something that suits your palate, and as Higgins advised, perhaps stumble onto something new you wouldn't ordinarily have ordered. Having said that, if you're a creature of habit, some breweries may allow you to create your own sampler flight by picking and tasting beers that take your fancy, where as others may even provide appetizers that complement the unique qualities of each beverage.