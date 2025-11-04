How To Use Ikea's Budget-Friendly Tins To Organize Your Kitchen

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We're always on the hunt for ways to upgrade our kitchens, whether that's picking out a new paint for the backsplash, changing the countertops, or sleuthing the best hacks for making organization a breeze. Shoving all the unsightly stuff in a drawer might make the space feel more organized and less cluttered, but it can be hard to remember where you put those cookie cutters once you finally get the homemade cookie dough rolled out. Leaving the utensils strewn about or stacked in the corner isn't a good option, either, but neither is dropping a small fortune on expensive organization containers.

If you're looking for a budget-friendly way to organize your space in an aesthetically pleasing and functional way, turn to Ikea's BETTHAJ line. Whether you've got a massive kitchen with eons of counter space or you're making it work with the little space you have (here's another Ikea find that's a must-have for small, cluttered kitchens), the BETTHAJ comes in various sizes for various needs. You could use the 2.8-quart size for storing pasta, stacking coffee pods, or neatly holding cereal. The 3.3-quart size is ideal for stashing flours, sugars, or spices, while the 19-ounce size can contain coffee grounds, keep loose-leaf tea, and save those sugary roasted peanuts from leaving a sticky trail. There's even a 2.6-quart size ideal for nesting those freshly baked cookies or hiding a stash of candy that you only pull out on special occasions.