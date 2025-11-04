How To Use Ikea's Budget-Friendly Tins To Organize Your Kitchen
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
We're always on the hunt for ways to upgrade our kitchens, whether that's picking out a new paint for the backsplash, changing the countertops, or sleuthing the best hacks for making organization a breeze. Shoving all the unsightly stuff in a drawer might make the space feel more organized and less cluttered, but it can be hard to remember where you put those cookie cutters once you finally get the homemade cookie dough rolled out. Leaving the utensils strewn about or stacked in the corner isn't a good option, either, but neither is dropping a small fortune on expensive organization containers.
If you're looking for a budget-friendly way to organize your space in an aesthetically pleasing and functional way, turn to Ikea's BETTHAJ line. Whether you've got a massive kitchen with eons of counter space or you're making it work with the little space you have (here's another Ikea find that's a must-have for small, cluttered kitchens), the BETTHAJ comes in various sizes for various needs. You could use the 2.8-quart size for storing pasta, stacking coffee pods, or neatly holding cereal. The 3.3-quart size is ideal for stashing flours, sugars, or spices, while the 19-ounce size can contain coffee grounds, keep loose-leaf tea, and save those sugary roasted peanuts from leaving a sticky trail. There's even a 2.6-quart size ideal for nesting those freshly baked cookies or hiding a stash of candy that you only pull out on special occasions.
Ikea's BETTHAJ line can do a lot for your kitchen
The BETTHAJ tins can serve a purpose in your kitchen other than holding food, too (just like this $7 Ikea kitchen rack organizes way more than just spices). The tins are stackable and come in pastel shades that look beautiful out on the counter– like you'd never realize that the 1.3-quart size is hiding all those corn cob picks, skewers, and oyster forks. The 2.8-quart size could neatly corral all of your oversized cooking utensils or hide those natural bamboo skewer sticks, no problem. The 3.3-quart size could be an easy place to store dishwasher detergent pods or extra sponges, while the 19-ounce size can act as a carrier for those toothpicks and adorned cocktail skewers for the next time you make a margarita.
All in all, there are five differently-sized tins in the BETTHAJ collection, ranging in price from about $3.99-$7.99 for a single or $9.99 for a two-pack of the 2.6-quart size. The line was just dropped recently, much to the chagrin of shoppers on the Ikea website who have already called the collection "simply beautiful and practical." Made of a lightweight, tin-plated steel with decorative ridges, the BETTHAJ line makes an airtight, lightproof seal once properly closed. None of the tins are dishwasher safe, but handwashing might just be worth it to make your kitchen a little less cluttered, along with these 14 affordable Ikea finds that make kitchen organization easy.