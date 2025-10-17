This Ikea Find Is A Must-Have For Small, Cluttered Kitchens

Maintaining a small kitchen organized is crucial so it remains functional and efficient. Those of us who love to cook but lack an ideal amount of space to store our cookware, gadgets, and pantry staples have to rely on clever solutions such as going vertical to maximize the precious real estate on countertops and shelves. But fear not, as IKEA comes to the rescue again with another affordable product that will help create much needed extra storage. Enter the PÅLYCKE clip-on basket, a simple, easy-to-install item that hangs underneath shelves in cabinets and pantries.

The Pålycke baskets fit most shelves with a thickness of ⅝ to ¾ inches, since the mounting clips are bendable and will expand to fit. Simply slide the clips into the shelf; you do not need to drill anything or add any hardware. This also makes them a breeze to remove if you need to reconfigure the shelves and place the basket elsewhere.

They are also durable and sturdy, made from powder-coated steel. There are two sizes available, a smaller option measuring 14 ⅛ inches long, and a larger one measuring 14 ¼ inches. Both are 10 ¼ inches deep, just enough to give you a good overview of everything stored in the basket, even at the very back. Plus, these sturdy baskets can store items weighing up to 4 lbs., and the white wire basket design is timeless and will adapt to different kitchen styles or decors.