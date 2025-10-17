This Ikea Find Is A Must-Have For Small, Cluttered Kitchens
Maintaining a small kitchen organized is crucial so it remains functional and efficient. Those of us who love to cook but lack an ideal amount of space to store our cookware, gadgets, and pantry staples have to rely on clever solutions such as going vertical to maximize the precious real estate on countertops and shelves. But fear not, as IKEA comes to the rescue again with another affordable product that will help create much needed extra storage. Enter the PÅLYCKE clip-on basket, a simple, easy-to-install item that hangs underneath shelves in cabinets and pantries.
The Pålycke baskets fit most shelves with a thickness of ⅝ to ¾ inches, since the mounting clips are bendable and will expand to fit. Simply slide the clips into the shelf; you do not need to drill anything or add any hardware. This also makes them a breeze to remove if you need to reconfigure the shelves and place the basket elsewhere.
They are also durable and sturdy, made from powder-coated steel. There are two sizes available, a smaller option measuring 14 ⅛ inches long, and a larger one measuring 14 ¼ inches. Both are 10 ¼ inches deep, just enough to give you a good overview of everything stored in the basket, even at the very back. Plus, these sturdy baskets can store items weighing up to 4 lbs., and the white wire basket design is timeless and will adapt to different kitchen styles or decors.
How the Pålycke clip-on basket can help your small kitchen grow
Like other clever IKEA hacks that use inexpensive items to upgrade your kitchen, the Pålycke clip-on baskets are super versatile. You could hang a couple of baskets on cabinets over the counter to organize and access the spices you use most often, or you could store fresh produce that doesn't need refrigeration, like onions and garlic. Another option would be to create a coffee and tea station, storing your supplies and favorite mugs within easy reach. Likewise, you might want to make a breakfast-slash-snack section where you keep a couple of jars of peanut butter and jelly or a cookie tin.
A basket could also make quick work of organizing saucers, bowls, and mugs inside your cabinets, as the clips don't prevent the doors from closing. It offers a fantastic storage hack for the pantry as well. You might even consider using it to help you sort canned goods like beans, tomatoes, or coconut milk. Keep in mind, however, that each basket only holds up to 4 pounds, so consider that limit if you choose to use it for heavy items like jars, cans, and plates.
The baskets seem like a solid option for storing items that are awkwardly shaped or difficult to stack, such as packets of instant soups and noodles, pouches of refried beans, potato and tortilla chips, and pasta bags. In the end, these clip-on baskets are a quick and easy way to add a space that functions like a drawer, adding extra storage capacity to your kitchen shelves.